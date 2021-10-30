The commitment to Precision Medicine, backed by 108 million euros

According to Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, the Executive’s prescription in the matter that the holder conveys is “that of the unprecedented public investment, which pretends to be private investment driver and therefore, the key to the recovery and transformation of our country ”. In these terms he has referred during the specific presentation of the items that concern his department within the PGE 2022, which support “the largest investment in science and innovation” made in Spain. A total budget of 3,843 million euros that will make the Ministry come to increase its investment by practically 90 percent compared to the amount that backed it just two years ago.

These budgets, as Morant limited, are also those of the Pact for Science, face to achieve the standards of the countries that devote the most resources to this task in Europe. In this regard, he stressed that the agreement is not only political, but also between social and economic agents “to achieve a public science system at the level of our excellent scientists and innovators”, consolidating a stable and durable investment.

Diana Morant’s department will be supported by 3,843 million euros, 90% more than in 2020

The science accounts, according to the head of the department, are based on the premise of offering “the better conditions for people who research and innovate keep generating knowledge ”. Thus, he indicated that “we will connect our excellent scientific and innovative talent with the needs and aspirations of our fellow citizens, companies and industry of our country ”. The objective is none other than to achieve “more Spanish research, more culture of innovation in companies, better scientific infrastructures, more science and innovation and better job opportunities”, according to Morant.

AEI and ISCIII

The minister has specified that the opportunities to carry out research in Spain will be increased. In this context, a 60 percent increase in the budget for the State Research Agency (AEI). A “historical” budget of 1,358 million euros which includes the launch of new calls for strategic lines and proofs of concept.

As explained later Raquel Yotti, Secretary General for ResearchWithin this item, 447 million correspond to the recovery and resilience mechanism (MRR); however, “there has been an increase of more than 12 percent from the regular budget.”

In addition, the AEI will have 375 million euros to finance ppublic-private partnership projects in which research centers and companies participate. “A set of calls will also be launched that seek to enhance the capacities of internationalizationYotti has indicated.

“We will continue to strengthen health research through ISCIII, which this year will launch calls for 278 million euros“, Has also detailed Morant. In fact, the Secretary General for Research has highlighted that the public entity will be supported by 559 million euros in 2022, “The largest budget since its creation and well above the 2021 budgets, up to a 38.7 percent increase.”

In addition, in this same area of ​​health, the ISCIII will continue to promote and facilitate the Deployment of Precision Medicine, based on the generation of biological information on each person and its integration with clinical data, data on environmental exposure and lifestyle habits, using new technologies to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. For this purpose they will dedicate 108 million euros in 2022.

On the other hand, investment in infrastructure and equipment it will be supported by 1,818 million euros. This will be dedicated to the reinforcement of the scientific capacities of the more than 150 centers of the CSIC, ISCIII and CIEMAT.

This last amount, the minister asserted, “will allow the creation of international reference centersl, as a maximum biological safety laboratory dedicated to identifying infectious agents, developing treatments and be prepared for the next pandemic“. “In Europe there are only 8 laboratories with this level of biosafety and in Spain we still do not have any”, he pointed out.

During the PGE 2022 exhibition, Raquel Yotti announced that National Center for Genomic Analysis (CNAG) will be endowed for the first time with its own legal personality. At the same time, it will be strategically strengthened to address the needs of the genomic medicine with a contribution of more than 2.2 million euros.

Talent retention and public-private collaboration and with CC. AA.

Morant has called for intensifying public-private collaboration for more innovation. “Without our companies we will not reach the desired goal of 2 percent of GDP in investment in science and innovation that has to add public and private investment ”. In this regard, Science will dedicate, among other investments, 120 million euros in 2022 for tractor programs on top of our companies with the CDTI missions program and 40 million for the Cervera program.

Likewise, the department will work with the CCs. AA. through new initiatives such as complementary R + D + i plans, a novel concept of the Recovery Plan to generate research programs in 8 strategic areas, such as biotechnology applied to health. “In total, almost 300 million euros will be invested between this year 2021 and 2022”, he indicated.

In the letter to attract, recover and retain talent, he stressed that a part of the scientific and technical staff will be considered in 2022 as priority personnel for public employment purposes with a replacement rate of 120 percent, the same consideration given to health and educational professionals themselves. “We will go on the path of rejuvenating our workforce and recovering all that public job offer that was not made in previous years.”

Scientists will be priority staff: 120% replenishment rate to rejuvenate templates

Among the specific measures, the minister stressed that both in 2021 and 2022 “we are going to greatly increase the supply of contracts for doctors in the public sector. In 2022 we will dedicate Additional € 151 million to increase the salary and the number of contracts, fundamentally of the programs Juan de la Cierva and Ramón y Cajal. These increases will mean the hiring of more than 2,500 doctors between 2021 and 2023. ”

And in the field of innovative talent in companies, in 2022 the hiring of doctors in technology-based companies will continue to prevail, with 35 million euros to these actions through the NEOTEC program of the CDTI and 15 million euros in the Torres Quevedo program of the AEI. At this point, the minister stressed that it will be encouraged “that these companies are led by women, reserving 5 million euros for those start-ups headed by them.”

You may also like…