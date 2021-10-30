The comeback that Cruz Azul champion must achieve to qualify for Liguilla

Cruz Azul has a tough task ahead of him. Currently, the team led by Juan Reynoso marches in the sixth position in the table with 20 points, with two dates remaining to finish the regular phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 Liga MX tournament. The only good thing is that the team has a pending match for the eventual qualification to Liguilla.

The first rival will be Club América, on October 31 from 5:05 p.m. Then, on November 3, they will host Club León for the pending match of matchday 11, from 9:00 p.m. The regular phase of the championship closes on Sunday, November 7, from 5:00 p.m., in front of the Pumas de la UNAM at the Olympic University.

The only thing that Cruz Azul has to do, then, if he wants to qualify directly for the Fiesta Grande, is to add three in his last three games. With 29 points he has practically sealed his classification directly, without having to go through the Liga MX playoff first. But it is not so easy.

Without going further, Of the last nine champions of Mexican soccer, only three have finished the regular phase in the first four places of the table one semester after lifting the championship title. of Liga MX. Between Clausura 2016 and Guard1anes 2020, only Tigres, Santos Laguna and Pachuca achieved the feat.

The bad news is that, Despite this, none of the teams could become two-time champions, as the three that reached it remained in the quarterfinals in the next Liguilla. Will Cruz Azul be able to break the statistics and advance in the final phase of the tournament?