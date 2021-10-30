The characters for which Johnny Depp is a reference on Halloween

If there is a Hollywood actor who wins the award for the most chameleon, it is Johnny depp. We have seen the American actor with dreadlocks and scarf in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, with blades in their hands in ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ or with vampire spots in ‘Dark Shadows’. And that, in addition to conquering moviegoers, has made the actor become a whole Halloween figure.

Every October 31, there are millions who dress up as their favorite character – whether it is terrifying is already secondary, the question is to dress in something different – and Johnny Depp, who has had so many costumes in his film career, is the perfect actor on which to base.

Among other things, because his characters always have a disturbing touch. And that has a lot to do with his close relationship with Tim Burton, a director that we inevitably associate with Halloween for films like ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993).

To analyze how Johnny Depp has become a Halloween icon, we at Epik have compiled five great movie performances in which he completely transformed his appearance. Maybe you can get an idea for next Saturday.

Eduardo Scissorhands (1990)

Tim Burton directs this 1990 film and it turned out to be just the beginning of his relationship with Johnny Depp. The actor starred in that young man named Eduardo, lonely and naive, who had scissors instead of hands.

Willie Wonka – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Any child or adult would recognize that Willie Wonka has something unsettling about him. The eccentric owner of the chocolate factory and his team Oompa-Loompas introduced us, again by the hand of Tim Burton, into a fantastic world created with chocolate.

The Mad Hatter – Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (2010)

How could it be otherwise, Tim Burton made this ‘remake’ of the Disney classic and introduced us to Johnny Depp in the role of the hatter.

Barnabas Collins – Dark Shadows (2012)

And once again, Tim Burton. Johnny Depp stepped into the role of a vampire who makes his way out of a grave after two centuries buried alive.

Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)

We conclude the list with one of his most well-known characters (although, for once, it is not a Burton movie). Jack Sparrow was so popular in the first film of the series that he became the protagonist in the rest (in fact, many fans recognize that he was the only salvageable thing in the sequels).