The best James Bond-style spy movies

No time to die It has been one of the great surprises of the year. Not only did it demonstrate James Bond’s box office power – fireproof despite its longevity – but it was a great send-off for Daniel Craig. The Millennium Bond said goodbye to fans and the franchise with a classy, ​​exaggerated and dramatic film that resulted in an unexpected success. And it’s not just the only franchise packed with spy movies

But Fukunaga’s achieved something else: greening the genre. One that, despite its historical impact on the world of cinema, has had a few decades of doldrums. Bond, however, accomplished what seemed almost impossible. Interest a whole new generation of movie lovers in the traditional and convoluted plots of international intrigues, complicated weapons and action.

If I eat a lot of moviegoers, you loved No time to die and you’re looking for other similar movies, we leave you some recommendations. A few from the Bond franchise and others, from great films of the genre that you will undoubtedly enjoy for their complexity and complex plot.

Great spy movies

‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, by Paul Greengrass

The adaptation of the novel by Robert Ludlum, completes the trilogy Bourne And it does so with a fascinating look at the action genre. Is about a solid combination between Jason Bourne’s (Matt Damon) search for his past and also, an answer to your future.

The film has the same ominous and slightly emotional tone of No Time to Die. What’s more, uses the same perception of the urgency of an imminent end to create tension. If you found the most recent Bond a mix of good elements about spy movies, Greengrass’s version of the genre will delight you.

‘The Rock’, by Michael Bay

Any production that includes the iconic Sean Connery and the unclassifiable Nicolas Cage can be considered lucky. Much more in a time when Michael Bay sought to innovate with good results in action movies. The rock, in fact, It is an experiment that combines the Bond formula with something more peculiar and emotional. It’s smart, monumental, and also, a brilliant journey through spy thriller combined with Bay-style action.

As strange as it may sound No time to die share with The rock (plus a former Bond), the weight of identity and legacy. Both ponder on similar issues and in fact, both one and the other, celebrate the idea of ​​an intellectual heritage. What more could you want?

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, by Matthew Vaughn

The – for now – duology that tells the story of the mysterious Kingsman agency has a lot to thank Her Majesty’s secret agent. Based on the work of Mark Millar, it not only has similar themes with the long-lived franchise. Too bear similarity in the way they analyze the figure of the spy. Of course, they also share her enigmatic undertones and phlegmatic elegance in extreme situations.

Nevertheless, Kingsman: the golden circle it is much more Bond than it seems. With a similar look at the links of the past and the uncertainty of the future, it is also a journey through the best of the spy genre. Exaggerated, melodramatic and visually stunning, the film is a successful experiment in the codes of action cinema. A version akin to the strange monumental decadence of No Time to Die.

‘The mole’ (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), by Tomas Alfredson

This brilliant adaptation of the novel of the same name by John Le Carré is a very elegant take on the world of espionage. Starring Gary Oldman and directed with a firm hand by Tomas Alfredson, the plot brings a mysterious world to the screen.

With No time to die share the end-point air, of a later sequence of a larger story. Also, the perennial feeling that evil (contemporary and twisted) is moving toward something more complex. If that doesn’t convince you, its all-star cast, which in addition to Oldman includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth, maybe it will.

‘Casino Royale’, by Martin Campbell

And if you want to close the Craig cycle as Bond with the movie that started it all, Royal Casino does not disappoint. Craig shows here everything that made his version of Bond a critical and box office success. It is not only a clever adaptation of the eponymous book but also a brilliant journey through Bond mythology.

As if that wasn’t enough, the all-star cast is anthology. Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright and Judi Dench provide strength and relevance to the script. But they also create an awkward and powerful story thatset a new course for the oldest movie franchise. An open door to the competent and emotional adventure of No Time to Die.