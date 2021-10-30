The Amanda Seyfried drama that she faced with great courage for years – Para Ti Magazine

After having started a great year – having been nominated for an Oscar thanks to David Fincher’s Mank – personally things were a bit difficult for the actress, who opened up about the mental health problems she has faced for years and that affected during her motherhood.

Amanda seyfried he was sincere about the suffering condition years ago and that generated great fears when she became a mother. The actress gave her testimony during an interview she gave while promoting her new movie, A mouthful of air, in which she noted that had to do therapy to avoid falling into postpartum depression. She pointed out that four years ago, when she gave birth to her daughter Nina with her husband Thomas Sadoki “I was terrified of being depressed postpartum “because of the mental health problems that she was carrying on, although she happily said that the treatments she did helped her keep going.

“I ended up doing a lot of CBT (cognitive behavior therapy) therapy. I did not suffer depression and I felt that I had won in some way, “Seyfried confessed and added:” It was difficult, the fight it was very difficult, but it wasn’t something I didn’t think I could handle, “he continued explaining.

However, it was very different when last 2020 (in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic) she had her second child.

“I had something that went wrong with my second delivery. The baby was fine but it was complicated, painful And it didn’t have to happen, but it did happen and it added an extra level of trauma. “Added to this was some problems with her spine, so she had to” juggle “with her husband to be able to care for her children. It was not easy at all, since – as a result of the confinement – the medical services stopped providing regular medical visits while the hospital care bills continued to arrive.

“At that time, when he was just out of the hospital, I had to feed him while my husband was with my daughter,” she said. “I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Bye, here are some hospital bills! I mean, I kept getting them and I’m still recovering from something.”

However, the situation is now under control. “I’m fine. It was very physical in the spine, but I’m fine, “he told People magazine.

The actress was always open about her condition, since in 2016 she shared in an interview with Allure that have been taking antidepressants for more than a decade to cope with your anxiety and depression problems, and try to raise awareness to break the stigmas that still exist in society about mental health.

