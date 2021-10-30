The actress who appears in the two highest-grossing films in history and is now a trend on Netflix

Among the trends of Netflix This week, an addition to the catalog caught the attention of many users of the subscription service. And it is that between horror films on the occasion of Halloween and phenomena like The Squid Game, Luis Miguel or You, a animated production sneaked into the trends. Is about Maya and the Three and you will be surprised to know who its protagonist is.

This miniseries created by Jorge R. Gutierrez tells the story of a vivacious princess with a warrior’s heart who embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods. Nine episodes of approximately 35 minutes make up this fiction whose protagonist is also part of two of the highest grossing films in history.

It’s Zoe Saldana! The New Jersey-born actress is the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father and is fluent in Spanish. In this sense, she was summoned to lead the cast that is completed with the voices of Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Rita Moreno, Alfred Molina, Allen Maldonado, Danny Trejo and Stephanie Beatriz among other figures.

However, it is not the only production in which she participates that can be enjoyed in streaming. Yes OK Maya and the Three belongs to the red N, in Disney + there are other movies available to witness his talents. But that is not the only thing because they are, precisely, the highest grossing films in history.

On 2009, Zoe Saldana -who also showed off in Pirates of the Caribbean– was the protagonist of Avatar, the film directed by James Cameron. He put himself in the shoes of Neytiri and he learned first-hand what true recognition is by critics and viewers. And it is that in this way, it was installed as the feature film that has collected the most in the history of cinema with $ 2,847,246,203 (Dollars).

Success followed for the actress who later became involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the hand of Guardians of the Galaxy, where he also starred alongside Chris pratt and dazzled on the skin of Gamora, daughter of Thanos. For this reason he later became part of Avengers: Endgame, which raised a very similar number: $ 2,797,501,328. He also acted in Avengers: Infinity War, the fifth film to follow the box office ranking. This means that Zoe Saldana is the only actress who has participated in the five highest grossing films worldwide. And that his career has only just begun.