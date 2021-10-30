: The 7 vitamins for your well-being ::

10/22/2021 If we think about what the pandemic and teleworking have meant in terms of well-being, a large part of the workforce claims to have suffered episodes of anxiety or fatigue associated with work, specifically 64% of the Spaniards surveyed in the study carried out by HAYS worldwide. Excess workload, stress or bad relationships with colleagues have been the main causes behind these figures.

We must reflect on the situation we are currently experiencing: are we having difficulty falling asleep or resting at night? What tools do we use to manage our own stress or that of our collaborators? Are we at risk or do we have symptoms of burnout? How motivated are we regarding our professional purpose?

There is no doubt that ensuring physical, work and emotional well-being is the responsibility of each one of us. In companies, channels and processes are enabled with which these needs can be made visible. Normally, welfare agents They invite you to contribute creative ideas to anticipate these problems or, if on the contrary they are already present, design and implement programs and action plans to achieve changes and improvements in the work environment.

The corporate wellness programs represent a challenge and an essential investment for companies. The positive results can be seen in the short term in the employees, and with a medium term horizon, in the culture of the company. Taking care of the conciliation or the physical and emotional well-being of the workforce implies a change in culture and the development of the key competencies of the leaders, a change in strategy that focuses on the systemic emotional intelligence (that is, the impact is transversal, both in the individual and in the teams as a whole and in their interrelationships). When they are well established, the workforce is more committed, aligned with their personal goals but also with their own corporate goals, happy, healthy and, therefore, productive.

At CORAOPS Institute, in their purpose of contributing to the well-being of both individuals and organizations, they propose a series of pills or areas that can be worked to improve well-being. They are called “7 vitamins for wellness”And they are these:

The awareness of the relational vision (with coaching and mindfulness) Listening to our body and taking care of our posture Taking care of our food The regulation of the so-called techno-stress (in order to have a healthy and restful sleep) Promoting interpersonal relationships with systemic emotional intelligence The daily encouragement of development and continuous learning The review and strengthening of the vital purpose of each individual

To publicize these vitamins or areas that develop well-being, they propose a joint reflection where they share the keys to their development, based on recent research in the field of coaching, mindfulness and neuroscience, as well as on knowledge dating from Ancient Greece . Reflection is based on the idea that well-being can be trained, and with that training plan, we can take the helm of our emotional reactions, to choose the way we want to behave in the achievement of our well-being goals.

Led by Miguel Ibáñez Ramos, executive coach and head of the CORAOPS Corporate Wellness specialty, the institute covers the 7 vitamins in a one-hour conference, which can be accessed on-line, on demand.