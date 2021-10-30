The 20 years of ‘The Others’, the horror movie with Nicole Kidman that unintentionally made history.

When the Chilean-born Spanish director, Alejandro Amenábar, then 29 years old, performed ‘The Others’, which would be his first film in English, 20 years ago, Western horror cinema was in a period of crisis.

By September 2001, the wave of neo-slashers that emerged from the successful ‘Scream’ from Wes craven By 1996 it had already run its course and it would still be a couple of years before other trends took hold, such as the streak of remakes Japanese horror like ‘Ring’ or the extreme cinema of the repellent ‘Hostel‘which seemed to reflect the increasingly dark reality after the 9/11 attacks that other films were avoiding, even digitally erasing the twin towers (something Sam Raimi did in his’Spider-Man ‘ released in 2002).

Nicole Kidman and Alejandro Amenabar, at the 2001 Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of ‘The Others’ (J. Vespa / WireImage)

Ironically, this was the perfect moment to release a film whose plot revolved around a haunted mansion, made “old-fashioned”., a place that proposes to be a kind of limbo, where the living and the dead coexist, and the public doesn’t necessarily know which is which.

Seen now from a distance, ‘The Others’ as a film, seems to share a familiar spirit with three previous films:’The sixth Sense‘, from M. Night Shyamalan (1999), which deals with a child who sees dead people, and with whom he was very unfairly compared at the premiere, perhaps due to the closeness between the two; the others are the haunting black-and-white classic of Robert Wise ‘The Haunting‘(1963), which was the first and most faithful adaptation of the famous novel by Shirley Jackson ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, which recently became fashionable thanks to a Netflix miniseries that practically nothing had to do with the plot of the novel, but that is not known by those who have not read it, as are the vast majority of viewers who gave him success, and finally, Jack Clayton’s ‘The Innocents’ (1961), a magnificent adaptation – written by Truman capote, nothing less – from the novel by Henry James’ Another Turn of the Screw‘, about a 19th century governess (Deborah Kerr, sublime) who cares for two children who, she is convinced, they are possessed by evil spirits.

Amenábar directs Kidman in ‘The Others’ (Filmax / Miramax)

Amenábar clearly knows that his script –whose original version, by the way, is about four years earlier than Shyamalan’s, written from his time as a university student in Madrid– it has classic airs of traditional gothic, and for the same reason he has to work with elements that already existed, stories that had already been told, But we already know that many times it is not so much about the story, but about how the story is told. And in this case, the duo of director and actress – an unsurpassed Nicole Kidman, which channels the temper, diction and posture of figures such as Ingrid bergman or Kerr herself in her interpretation—, He does a feat of telling this sinister fable with absolute mastery.

This is how we are transported to a manor house in Jersey, the largest of the English Channel Islands (although the location is in Santander, Cantabria), in the year 1945 when the Second World War has endedAlthough the resolution of the conflict has meant the severing of the ties of humanity itself; at least that’s how elegant, controlled and devoted Grace Stuart (the Kidman) feels, who is increasingly isolated.

At the beginning of the movie, literally in a scream, she is desperate because she has no news from her husband Charles (Christopher Eccleston), who has not returned from the war, and his anxiety manifests itself in his children, Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley), who suffer from photophobia and cannot be exposed to direct sunlight, and also seem to have some fear of their own mother. When a trio of servants appear unexpectedly To help manage the property and look after the children, Grace tells her leader Mrs Mills (the great Irish actress Fionnula flanagan) who cut off their power during the war and never bothered to restore it. The gloom suits the atmosphere well and Amenábar takes advantage of it to design a permanent state of darkness in the house, regardless of the actual time of day.

It is in this shadow theater that the director develops his story careful to make the master plot twist deceptive to audiences who probably won’t see the actual twist in the final moments, until it’s too late and by the time they catch it they’re already jumping in their seat with a scare of those who do not forgetat least that’s how it happened to the friend with whom I went to see the film when it premiered in Mexico City. We did not see her coming and he, a grown adult, even kicked him off the chair in front of him).

The ease of Amenábar to immerse ourselves in illusory and hallucinatory realities it was evident in his previous film ‘Open your eyes’, but it is the fascinating simplicity of ‘The Others’ that turned it into what is, even today, his masterpiece (and that he made excellent films like ‘Out to sea‘ and ‘Agora‘years later): lThe film transcends its own clichés and even twenty years later and knowing all the comings and goings of the plot and its mysteries, it is still an effective melodrama, shocking and unusually cute and familiar, although the notion of family that it raises is quite macabre.

Although the tape could somehow be compared to Guillermo del Toro’s historical / fantasy horror films such as ‘Devil’s Backbone’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, both set around the Spanish civil war, Amenábar does not seek to connect the visual impacts in the foreground, as del Toro does: visually he and his cinematographer, Javier Aguirresarobe, they work more subtly, which makes their film more subversive and disturbing.

Nicole Kidman, Alakina Mann and James Bentley in ‘The Others’ (Filmax / Miramax)

With del Toro one expects a formidable visual spectacle because that is his signature, But here Amenábar opts for the trap that is to make us believe that nothing is happening, that everything is a lullaby, even when what happens in Grace’s house is finally revealed, the trauma is more enduring because there is no escape, there is no redemption. Del Toro is an optimist, but Amenábar believes in the inescapability of destiny.

The film, unintentionally, made history. It is the first film to win a Goya award for best film of the year, without a word of Spanish being spoken; helped keep Nicole Kidman on top while her personal life fell apart (fIt was on his return from Spain after filming this tape that Tom Cruise filed for divorce without warning) and as a cinematographic work, the true legacy it has is that the classical forms still work, no matter if Hitchcock did it in 1940 (with his pristine adaptation of ‘Rebecca‘ from Daphne DuMaurier) or del Toro’s own in ‘Crimson peak‘. Actually this is a very calm and subtle tape, with just a couple of shocks strong throughout her footage, but Amenábar has the patience and confidence to know that she can sustain her and keep the viewer’s mood.

As much as the genre is currently drenched in blood and sophisticated torture, there is an echo of ‘The Others’ in some independent films –like the splendid and newly released ‘The Dark House’, with Rebecca Hall – that keep this plot style alive, proving that the same tactics that made our blood run cold 20, 40 or 60 years ago still work to make our skin crawl. Humans (And what is the Kidman in this movie but that very thing, a woman tormented by her human condition in a world she no longer understands?) we will always be afraid of the dark and the unknown. And that’s what we love about horror movies.

