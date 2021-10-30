The 20 Twitch streamers with the most followers in the world

If we talk about gaming content and broadcasts, Twitch has become the most important platform in the world. Its competitors (YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming) are far from reaching it.

In its early boom years we did not find large Spanish-speaking representatives in the top positions, but now there are up to six streamers in the official Twitch top 20.

You are sure to be curious about which streamer has the largest number of followers on the platform. And here you will know a complete list of 20 content creators.

Today it is common for us to go to the live shows of our favorite streamer, be it Fortnite, GTA V or League of Legends gameplays, or even events such as the Ibai Llanos Balloon World Cup.

Playing on PC does not have to imply having a great graphics card or a powerful processor. There are a good number of games that do not demand much from our computers

Followers are the salsa of Twitch, determining which streamers dominate the platform globally. Here you will know each and every one of them, and their position in the top 20.

Do you use Twitch daily? Then you are interested in meeting Top 20 Most Followed Twitch Streamers in the World.

20. MONGRAAL

Real name Kyle Jackson, the acquaintance Mongraal It is an institution if we talk about Fortnite, and today it accumulates 4.9 million followers on Twitch.

He began his career in 2018 with his YouTube channel, and soon after he joined the Team Secret eSports team. He is currently within FaZe.

19. SYPHERPK

Of American nationality and known as Ali Hassan, SypherPk It is quite an ax in Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite. In particular, he is known for his tips and tutorials on both games.

SypherPk currently has 5 million followers on Twitch, and his great status within the Fortnite community is known to all.

18. ADINROSS

One of the earliest cases in the top 20. AdinRoss started streaming on Twitch this year, and already accumulates 5.1 million followers on the platform.

AdinRoss regularly plays GTA V, although he also broadcasts talks and games with his friends Sommer Ray and ZIAS.

17. ALANZOKA

Brazil has its great representative with Alanzoka, streamer who is known for his great skill in Fortnite, Rocket League or Valorant. He began his career playing Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Currently has 5.3 million followers, and his first steps were taken on YouTube (like most of the top 20).

16. DREAM

One of the most famous streamers of Minecraft, who not so long ago was transferred to Twitch. You just have to see the numbers Dream on YouTube: 22.6 million subscribers.

On Twitch he has 5.6 million followers, but it is growing like foam on the Amazon platform. If you are looking for advice in Minecraft, this streamer is your best option.

15. JUANSGUARNIZO

We are talking about the biggest streamer in all of Latin America. JuanSGuarnizo, or Juan by first name, currently resides in Mexico, although he is Colombian by birth.

Accumulate 5.6 million followers on Twitch, beating Dream by a few subscribers. He is known for his GTA Online and Minecraft games.

14. SUMMIT1G

One of the great veterans and legends of Twitch, who has been broadcasting on the platform for almost ten years. Summit1g, by name Jaryd Lazar, has 6 million followers.

Its content is very varied (Fortnite, COD Warzone, Rocket League), and recently it entered the list of the best streamers of the decade.

13. NICKMERCS

Looking for a COD Warzone streamer? Nickmercs He is one of the best, specialist in direct uploading of Call of Duty and Fortnite on Twitch. He currently has 6.2 million followers.

He initially spent a year as a content creator at 100Thieves, and in 2019 he joined the FaZe Clan. Its views have increased considerably since 2020.

12. TOMMYINNIT

The youngest streamer on the list, alongside Mongraal. British national and only 17 years old, TommyInnit it is an ace in Minecraft, with 6.7 million followers on the platform.

Tommy also has a YouTube channel, and for the past two years he has been uploading videos to both platforms. A great young talent for streaming video games.

11. TIMTHETATMAN

It has to be said that TimTheTatman has already been switched to YouTube, but his Twitch channel is still open, with a spectacular 7 million followers.

Tim uploads all kinds of content: COD Warzone, Fortnite, CS: GO, Overwatch … he continues to have large audience numbers, and has a long history behind him.

10. MYTH

This young streamer is a Fortnite legend, once known for his abilities in the Creative Mode of the Epic game. It has 7.4 million followers.

He not only uploads videos of Fortnite, and for a year and a half he has managed to curdle a large community of followers, despite the decline of Creative Mode in the Battle Royale.

9. IBAI

Ibai Llanos is an institution on Twitch, and especially in Spanish-speaking countries. Cover of Forbes and entrepreneur with World Balloons or Games between Houses, Ibai accumulates 8.2 million followers.

Here you can learn 10 curiosities that you may not have known about Ibai, who began his career on the Internet with broadcasts of League of Legends. A legend of streaming.

8. POKIMANE

The streamer par excellence, who last year was recognized as the woman with the most followers on the platform. Pokimane uploads very varied content, and has 8.3 million followers.

Pokimane belongs to Offline TV, and is characterized by its Fortnite and League of Legends streams, in addition to its love for Nintendo Switch.

7. THEGREFG

One of the great figures of Spanish-speaking streaming, who has participated in programs such as El Hormiguero in Spain. The grefg has 8.3 million followers on Twitch, beating Pokimane.

The Grefg is a star within the Fortnite, Among Us, Fall Guys or Minecraft communities, and in fact he designed his own skin for the Epic Games title.

6. XQC

He was the most-viewed streamer of the past year, and was previously a professional Overwatch gamer of the same name. XQC has 9.4 million followers on Twitch, and is owned by Luminosity Gaming.

He mainly streams FPS videos, although he is also known for his Just Chatting videos and other titles. It reaches an average of 50,000 viewers.

5. SHROUD

Also known as Michael Grzesiek, Shroud He was a professional FPS player like CS GO or PUBG, and is a star of these games on Twitch. He has 9.8 million followers.

Some time ago he joined Ninja on his exodus to Mixer, but recently he has returned to Twitch, and is one of the great streamers of the platform.

4. THE RUBIUS

Rubén Doblas, better known as The Rubius, is one of the famous Spanish-speaking youtubers in the world. His jump to Twitch translates to 10.2 million followers, and growing …

Rubius uploads all kinds of content: Rust, Minecraft, League of Legends, GTA … it is not characterized by a specific title. Like Ibai or The Grefg, he is one of the most important Spanish streamers.

3. AURONPLAY

And here we have the Spanish streamer with the most followers currently on Twitch. Auronplay, which recently came from YouTube, accumulates 10.5 million followers on the platform.

Raúl Álvarez (his real name) is a recognized figure in Spain, who regularly uploads videos of GTA RolePlay and other games, and a year ago he was one of the promoters of Among Us.

2. TFEU

There was a time when Tfue He was competing head-to-head with Ninja, although he currently uploads more varied content to Twitch. Tfue is a star in Fortnite, and currently has 10.7 million followers.

When Ninja signed on to Mixer, Tfue went on to top the top 20 charts, and is the second most viewed streamer for Fortnite. In addition, he was the second streamer in history to surpass the 10 million mark.

1. NINJA

Former professional Halo player, Ninja He is by far the streamer with the most followers on the Twitch platform. He currently has a whopping 17 million followers. Almost nothing.

His Fortnite videos were the culprits of this situation, and it is that he even has his own skin in the Epic Games Battle Royale. He signed on for Mixer in 2019, but now he’s backing up videos for Twitch … and it’s a mass phenomenon.

Non-playable characters (or NPCs) are the sauce of every video game, although some have earned our most immediate visceral hatred.

These 20 Twitch streamers are at the top. AND it is a pride to see Ibai, El Rubius, Auronplay or The Grefg there, which represent Spain in the top 20, and mark a new future for the platform.

Do you usually use Twitch? What is your favorite streamer? Every day that passes we see how the Amazon platform takes more strength in our daily lives, and that is that a new means of communication has been born.