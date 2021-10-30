The 10 worst actors who have won an Oscar

Win an oscar it doesn’t mean someone is a good actor and we have proof.

In 1988, Glenn Close he should have taken the Oscar for Best Actress for her haunting role as an obsessed woman in Fatal Attraction, but the Oscar decided that his iconic performance was not enough to beat that of Cher in Moonstruck and they were better going to give the award to her, and so, once again, the award went to an actor who was definitely not at the level of the rest of the nominees and did not deserve such recognition 8 especially when there are actors like Willem Dafoe and Meryl Streep who never, or almost never, win).

Close’s case has been repeated many times, it was not an accident and no one misread the card, the Academy, for some strange reason (perhaps because they know that they will not get a nomination again in their life), has given him the award for actors who are not exactly good, but that they had a bit of good luck and knew how to choose a good project (some cannot even do that, so it also has its merits).

The history of Oscar It’s not perfect (Stallone didn’t get the award for Rocky, but almost got it for Creed), a lot of mistakes have been made and you don’t need to be an expert to know that there are quite a few actors who have a trophy on their shelf that they don’t have careers to back them up. There are winners of Oscar What Leonardo DiCaprio or Julie Andrews They proved, before and after winning, that they were the best in the industry, but others received their Oscars and then decided to throw it away with terrible movies and less than memorable performances.

These are some of the worst actors and actresses to ever win an Oscar.

Halle berry

Film: Monster´s Ball

We cannot deny that Berry does a great job on this film, but, looking at her career, we would never think that she has a Oscar. Berry not only has one of the worst comic book movies in human history, he also has a long list of movies that are so bad they make us think that maybe he’s suffering from Oscar’s Curse.

Gwyneth paltrow

Film: Shakespeare in Love

Judi Dench winning a Oscar For appearing 5 minutes in this film was not the worst of the ceremony that year, Paltrow also won for best actress even though there were other great actresses nominated that year (such as Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep). Now Gwyneth is almost retired from acting and is dedicated to being a health and lifestyle influencer.

Cher

Film: Moonstruck

This was the case of one of the biggest robberies in the Oscar story, Glenn Close was left without his award thanks to Cher, who never took acting seriously and never had a movie worthy of earning him a nomination again.

Whoopi goldberg

Film: Ghost

Whoopi is iconic and no one is going to beat Sister Mary Clarence / Dolores VanCartier, her character in Sister Act, but that doesn’t change the fact that she didn’t deserve the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for GhostHe deserved it for The Color Purple and on that occasion it was stolen from him.

Jennifer Lawrence

Film: Silver Linings Playbook

Jennifer Lawrence showed a lot of potential as an actress in Winter’s bone, which was his first movie, but the Oscar He ignored her at the time and it seems she gave up because, although she won a few years later, she has a long list of questionable films and poor performances on her resume.

Nicolas Cage

Film: Leaving Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage in all of his movies (and we love him for that), sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, and lately things have gotten really weird and not necessarily in a good way, Leaving Las Vegas was one of the actor’s last good movies to be. recognized and worthy of the Oscar. Now a very interesting genre has been built, which is based on being increasingly rare, but is not even close to winning again.

Roberto Benigni

Film: Life is Beautiful

This is one of the most heartbreaking movies ever and Benigni He does an exceptional job as the father of a child who has to experience the horrors of war, but after that he chose films that make it seem that his was pure beginner’s luck.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Film: Jerry Maguire

We have no bada against Cuba, but he should never really have won that one (proof of them is that he has not made a good movie for years), especially since there were better candidates in his category, such as Edward Norton for Primal Fear or William H. Macy for Fargo. At least he gave a good acceptance speech at the time.

Jared Leto

Film: Dallas Buyers Club

Leto is complicated, sometimes he is very good and sometimes he is very bad. The actor has a few decent projects and Dallas Buyers Club it’s pretty good, Jared he broke it on that movie, but he followed up with a movie like John Lennon’s killer, Suicide Squad, and a movie about the Yakuza that was never finished, and those projects made us question the decision to award him. Maybe you see his role in House of gucci make us change our mind.

Eddie redmayne

Film: The Theory of Everything

Redmayne really got under the skin of Stephen Hawking for this movie and he certainly deserved his award, but his films don’t thrill us and even though he has a great dressing style, his characters never quite manage to win over audiences. The Danish Girl and Newt Scamander are not what we expected.