Telegram | How to block all your chats with a password or PIN | Applications | Smartphone | Technology | App | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The instant messaging application developed by the brothers Pável and Nikolái Dúrov, we refer to Telegram, It has numerous functions that most users still do not know despite its age, one of these tools allows you to protect all your conversations with a PIN code or password that you will first have to enter to access its content, Do you want to know how to do it ? Here we will explain the steps.

Currently, to enter a mobile you have to enter your fingerprint, a password, PIN or security pattern, however, there will always be situations where due to an oversight the cell phone is unlocked and thus leaving vulnerable not only your personal information, but your conversations in Telegram.

The aforementioned paper plane application offers you a very interesting tool that can be used to lock all your chats, which means that to access any before you must enter a password.

HOW TO SET A PASSWORD TO ENTER CONVERSATIONS

First, make sure Telegram do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. Then, enter the ‘Settings’ of the application.

Find and press the ‘Privacy and security’ section.

Next, tap on ‘Lock Code’ and flip the switch that says ‘Lock Code’.

Finally, you must enter a four-digit PIN or password twice.

Done, the lock code is already active Telegram. In case you are lazy to enter your password every time you enter a conversation, the application offers you the possibility of activating ‘Unlock with fingerprint’ through the biometrics of the mobile, it is much easier for some.

If you have a problem with notifications from Telegram, enter here and follow all the solutions that the application recommends for both mobiles with Android and iOS operating systems. In case these alternatives do not work, enter the guide on troubleshooting problems with Telegram notifications.