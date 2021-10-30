Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande arrive at Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft continues to surprise its users and little by little has revealed the song lists that will be included in Just Dance 2022. However, the detail that has attracted attention is that players will be able to enjoy the greatest and most recent successes of Taylor Swift, Bella Poarch, Billie eilish, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Through the YouTube platform, the developer of this famous video game shared some previews of what we can find in the next installment. Needless to say, the news did not go unnoticed by lovers of this dynamic title.

Of the topics announced, the ones that attracted the most attention for being a global hit are: ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)‘ from Taylor Swift, ‘Happier Than Ever‘ from Billie eilish, ‘Build AB *** ‘ from Bella Poarch and ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)‘, the new hit from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Complete list of songs

The new edition promises to make all the players dance.

The Ubisoft company previously confirmed the list of songs that will be part of Just Dance 2022. Let’s remember that this video game has gained popularity around the world thanks to its game modes Now the themes available to all its players.

‘Baianá’ by Bakermat

‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons

‘Black Mamba’ by aespa (Daði & Gagnamagnið)

BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’

‘Boss Witch’ by Skarlett Klaw

‘Buttons’ from The Pussycat Dolls Part. Snoop dogg

‘Chacarron’ by El Chombo

Sia’s ‘Chandelier’

‘China’ by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Part. Ozuna, J Balvin

‘Flash Pose’ by Pabllo Vittar part. Charlie XCX

GALA’s ‘Freed from Desire’

‘Funk’ by Meghan Trainor

‘Girl Like Me’ by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

‘Human’ by Sevdaliza

‘I’m Outta Love’ by Anastacia

‘J’erusalema’ by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

SuperM’s ‘Jopping’

‘Judas’ by Lady Gaga

‘Last Friday Night (TGIF)’ by Katy Perry

‘Level Up’ by Ciara

‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa

24kGoldn Ft. Iann dior’s ‘Mood’

‘Mr. Blue Sky ‘by The Sunlight Shakers

‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ by Tofrick Hall

‘POP / STARS’ by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE Ft. Jair Burns

Zara Larsson’s ‘Poster Girl’

‘Run The World (Girls)’ by Beyoncé

Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’

‘Stop Drop Roll’ by Ayo & Teo

‘Sua Cara’ by Major Lazor Part. Anitta & Pablo Vittar

‘Think About Things’ by Daði Freyr (Daði & Gagnamagnið)

‘You Can Dance’ by Chilly Gonzales

‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ by Sylvester

When is Just Dance 2022 released?

The price of Just Dance 2022 may vary depending on the console.

According to information circulating on the Internet, same as The Truth News brings you the title Just Dance 2022 will be officially launched on November 4 and will be available for consoles PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo switch and Google Stadia.

