Talent retention and emotional well-being, the human capital priorities for 2022

The economic reactivation and the very scenario of the pandemic have put on the agenda of priorities of companies for next year the importance of talent retention and the emotional well-being of the workforce, at least on human resources issues.

According to Ranking on trends in Human Resources: Human Capital Management, perspectives 2021-2022 of PAE, the highest priorities for companies in the coming months are the retention of key personnel, the emotional well-being of employees and the competitive salary policy.

“None of this is new, they are not new issues, but they got worse right now because during the pandemic no one was really moving, but now that the economy is beginning to move, people have more possibilities and alternatives,” Jorge Pérez explained in an interview Izquierdo, CEO of PAE.

Talent in key positions, which is usually a small part of an organization compared to the entire workforce, is the one most likely to move to other positions. In this sense, Pérez Izquierdo affirms that the return to the offices that breaks with the flexibility achieved by teleworking may be the main risk in the retention of this workforce.

However, retention priorities are not solely tied to strategic positions. Topics like emotional well-being of the collaborators or the Salary policy competitive are matters that encompass all employees. The fourth high priority is to link the Human Resources areas with the business results.

“It is a topic about how to make my company more interesting,” stressed the CEO of PAE. In this sense, companies have to visualize beyond the salary they offer and be aware that retention also implies taking care of workers with actions such as the promotion of digital disconnect and that the benefits that are granted must be aligned with the needs of each collaborator.

Priorities for organizations in terms of human capital imply in practical terms that companies improve their processes of actively listening to workers, betting on flexibility or communicating in a good way the benefits of returning to the office, respecting hours outside the working day and making benefits more flexible, taking into account the interests and needs of each person.

This is the full list of priorities for companies in the coming months:

High priority

Retain key talent

Employee emotional well-being

Competitive salary policy

Link human resource management to business results

Medium priority

Develop the feeling of belonging

Digitization of human resources processes

Hybrid working models

Employee experience

Employee skills

Low priority

Employer brand development

Telecommuting employee productivity

Agile methodologies in human resources

Develop collaborative social networks

Loaded work schedule

Jorge Pérez Izquierdo considered that these trends in Human Resources are a complement in the talent management agenda, which also includes legal issues such as the new rules for outsourcing specialized services or collective bargaining and freedom of association.

“Many of the companies have to learn to live with the new schemes and the majority of the companies in Mexico used outsourcing schemes by productive cycles. That is a very important issue, being able to know how to select companies with the new scheme. The other issue that will be fundamental is the unionWe know that it is an issue that has more preponderance and has to have a lot of lens and optics from the Human Resources areas ”, he pointed out.

As vaccination plans advance and the economy recovers, human capital priorities are likely to change, but retention issues will continue to rank high.

Among other strategic points, organizations also consider relevant aspects such as the development of a sense of belonging, the digitization of talent management processes and the implementation of hybrid working models, according to the PAE survey.

“Human Resources 2022 has to be fluid, understanding today’s needs, but with an eye on tomorrow, thinking about where you have to be at the end of the year,” concluded the executive.