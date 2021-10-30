Take advantage of the latest Samsung Week offers or you will regret it

Top-of-the-range mobiles and tablets, and your kitchen and living room completely renovated.

There is less to take advantage of these big discounts from Samsung Week. The Korean manufacturer wants you to have the best of the best at the price you deserve for being a fan of theirs. This week we are filling homes throughout Spain with products of the highest quality and for less than you imagine.

You have until next November 1 to get a product from our selection this week of Samsung Week. Don’t think about it too much, because there will be few opportunities in the near future to be able to see this showcase again with these discounts. Some of the offers they will change every day and they will only last 24 hours. Do not miss it.

Samsung Week until November 1: he who warns is not a traitor

Galaxy S21 5G: The premium high-end is more fashionable than ever and this Galaxy S21 5G is one of the best you will see on the market today. If you want to have the best of Android, do not miss this offer. With 160 euros discount and a gift you can take a smartphone with it Exynos 2100 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, a large 12 megapixel triple rear camera, complemented by a selfie lens built into the 10 MP screen. In addition, its mobile technology 5G, NFC, and its 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W and wireless at 15W make it an ideal option for those who need power, autonomy, a good camera and the latest technology in their hand.

OFFER: € 160 discount + € 50 on Google Card + € 100 extra in the valuation of your old mobile if you hand it in. Just 24 hours.

Galaxy Tab S7 +: if two days ago we brought you the Galaxy Tab S7, today it is its older sister, which improves many things wherever you see it. This is a tablet to do everything with it, because it allows you to squeeze it to the fullest without regard. Mount a CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable), has a huge panel of 12.4 “with WQHD + resolution of Super AMOLED type, with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos sound thanks to AKG, 13 MP dual main camera and 8 MP selfie. And, as if that weren’t enough, its great 10,800 mAh battery with fast charging at 45W it will extend its use up to several days without problem.

OFFER: € 110 discount + Galaxy Buds2 gift (RRP € 149.90).

Q74A QLED TV: if you want to be surprised every time you come home and turn on the TV, keep reading because this offer interests you. This Smart TV is a Refurbished 2021 model that meets anyone’s expectations. It is a television of 65 inches with 4K resolution (UHD), state-of-the-art QLED technology, which is capable of reproducing up to 100% color volume thanks to Quantum Dot, with artificial intelligence and virtual assistant to meet your demands, and with HDR10 + which enhances darker images impressively. And if we look at the connections, we have Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet network input, digital optical output and satellite input. One pass with a spectacular discount.

OFFER: 29% discount and up to € 705 for your old TV when delivered with Samsung Renove.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung always manages to put one or more premium high-end terminals on the list of best mobiles of the year. And is that this year with the Galaxy S21 Ultra ‘they have passed the game’. This is a very top smartphone, which beats the competition in almost all tests. A terminal that mounts a 6.8 “screen with WQHD + resolution, AMOLED technology (Dynamic AMOLED 2X), 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and integrated S-Pen. To move that screen we have the processor Exynos 2100 octa-core, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB internal memory, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W and wireless at 15W. And if you like to take photos and videos, this Galaxy S21 Ultra is amazing with its quadruple 108 MP rear camera, wide angle, macro and telephoto. And let’s not talk about his 44 MP front camera for the best selfies and video calls. If you were wondering, yes, it has 5G and NFC.

OFFER: € 160 discount + € 100 extra in the valuation of your phone to be delivered (even with a broken screen).

Combi Refrigerator 390L Inox 2M RB38T671DSA: we all have a refrigerator in our kitchen or basement, and many, when you see this model, you will be thinking that it is time to change it. Well, with 250 euros of savings Compared to its previous price, I think it is time to seriously think about getting this new Samsung fridge freezer. Its SpaceMax technology takes advantage of the interior space giving a total capacity of up to 385 liters in this model. Your engine is capable of cooling all areas equally and corners of the interior, without distinction. In the freezer, forget about the annoying frost, the No Frost technology avoids it 100%. Its design is another plus to decide, and is that the stainless steel finish it is pure magic. Your engine hardly makes noise, so only 35 dB and the engine has a 10 year warranty. And beware, they install it for free at your home.

OFFER: 31% discount.

