Swiss medical school takes action against gender bias



Surgery interns practice knee arthroscopy during a training session at the Swiss Foundation for Innovation and Training in Surgery (SFITS) on Friday, November 17, 2017, in Geneva. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini



Medical research and education has long been criticized for its “insensitivity to gender,” its “male bias” and for being made by men for men. To make future doctors fully aware of gender issues, the University of Lausanne became one of the world’s pioneers in incorporating the gender factor into its curricula.

Carole Clair and Joëlle Schwarz, Deputy Heads of the Medicine and Gender Unit at the Center for General Medicine and Public Health at the University of Lausanne (Unisanté), want aspiring doctors to be aware of gender differences. The risks of men and women of suffering a certain disease are different and so is the way in which each experiences it, which often has a substantial influence on the way in which a disease is diagnosed and treated. Despite this, medical schools rarely address sex and gender in their curricula, except when it comes to reproductive health.

Gender bias usually refers to the involuntary neglect, but systematic and with serious negative effects, that exists in the medical diagnoses received by men and women, and in the quality of the medical care they receive. For example, women are less likely to be prescribed a pain reliever for exactly the same pain experienced by men, and a lack of awareness of a woman’s heart disease can lead doctors to delay diagnosing their patients.

Clair and Schwarz acknowledge that gender differences have long been overlooked in medicine, even in highly educated countries like Switzerland. And they want this to change, from university to university.

Gender stereotypes also among medical students

In 2017, Clair and Schwarz conducted a pilot study among their colleagues to assess whether they were gender sensitive and whether stereotypes were present among Unisanté medical students. They found that although students showed some interest in gender in medicine, they were generally guided by stereotypes and tended to take the male perspective as the norm in clinical practice.

Schwarz refers that these gender-based stereotypes that medical students have unconsciously play an important role in early diagnosis processes, which is when the relevant information from the patient’s medical history is gathered. Medical students showed a tendency to explore more psychosocial aspects in the case of patients and attributed their symptoms to psychological or subjective causes. Rather, they were inclined to ask male patients specific questions that point to pathophysiological thinking and the medical professional field.

A typical case in which gender differences are ignored is pain management. Clair adds that a large portion of medical and medical students believe that women’s pain is more likely to be of “psychogenic” or “emotional” origin: women are seen as dramatizing, exaggerating, or even fabricating their experiences of pain. pain. This could lead doctors to recommend psychological treatment instead of pain relievers.

Obviously, such biases and misconceptions regarding patients could also ultimately influence the decisions medical students make regarding their future clinical reasoning, diagnosis, and treatment, leading to the question of whether women are receiving the drugs. optimal treatments.

Leading the way in Switzerland

Clair and Schwarz believe the time is ripe to address misconceptions and existing sex and gender stereotypes in medical education. In 2019, his team received a grant from the University of Lausanne to introduce new courses on the influence of sex and gender on health in the medical curriculum. The pilot project has sought to integrate a reflective approach into the students’ medical practice. It is the first such attempt to take place in Switzerland.

“What is very innovative in this approach is that we use real clinical cases; in other similar projects in the Netherlands, Germany or Sweden they focus on theoretical courses on medicine and gender,” says Schwarz.

Gender-specific medicine in the world The need for a gender perspective in medical curricula has been recognized at the government level in the Netherlands and Sweden. The Dutch Ministry of Health carried out a national project to mainstream gender issues at Radboud University Medical Center between 2002 and 2005, then decided to extend it to other universities. The Swedish government has conducted several evaluations of gender education in medical schools, and has modified local university policies. In 2001, the Umeå University School of Medicine decided to incorporate a gender perspective into its medical curriculum and created a committee to direct this work. For its part, the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden was the first to establish the online course “Health and disease from a gender perspective” in Europe. Specific training in gender medicine is also offered in some medical schools in Germany, Canada, and the United States, but efforts are not yet national in scope. End of insertion

As part of Unisanté’s pilot study plan, medical students are required to spend a week in a clinic conducting diagnoses and treating patients.

After clinical practice, each student must present a specific medical case to a doctor and an expert in gender medicine from Unisanté and then discuss what role the patient’s sex played.

Students receive expert feedback and reflect on clinical reasoning by answering questions such as: “If the patient were a woman, or vice versa, how would the diagnosis and the medical care offered have differed?”

Schwarz explains that it allows students to identify their own unconscious biases in diagnosis and treatment, and avoid them, or minimize them, in future clinical practice.

Clair and Schwarz hope to expand this initiative nationwide. Last year, they wrote a proposal to integrate gender into a curriculum for all Swiss medical schools and received funding from the coordinating organization Swissuniversities. “I think it’s a sign of recognition of the effectiveness of our approach,” says Schwarz.

Since January 2021, the team has also shared its teaching materials and reference documents with other medical schools in the country. The intention is to encourage their peers to push for compulsory gender-specific medicine education in their own universities.

Gender is a scientific question

Although the need to increase gender awareness has been debated for decades, few medical schools have implemented initiatives.

Carole Clair of Unisanté believes that one of the challenges facing medical schools is the ingrained idea that gender is something political or ideological, and that it should not be considered a scientific issue. Within medical schools, some professors even still think that gender differences are a tangential issue in education. They are unwilling to make relevant adjustments to existing curricula, nor do they want to spend time instructing their students in the subject, Clair says.

Medical education covers a wide range of topics and methods, so adding new content can be challenging. Clair stresses that “sensitizing our colleagues to the issues and convincing them to include a gender perspective in their teaching content has been a very long process.” However, in Switzerland, gender-specific learning has a very positive response. The Unisanté team gathers resources and develops educational material together with other medical universities to successfully integrate gender into the Swiss medical curriculum.

(English translation: Andrea Ornelas)