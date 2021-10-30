surprise a couple on their wedding day

Tom Hanks is one of the most awarded and respected actors in Hollywood. The protagonist of historical films such as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump or Saving Private RyanJust to name a few, he has several accolades to his credit, such as two Oscars, five Golden Globes and two Emmys, and is one of the most sought-after performers in the film industry.

Furthermore, Tom Hanks is not only a critically acclaimed actor, but he is also adored by his fans. Despite being considered the highest grossing actor of all time, he also stands out for his way of being and for all his actions outside the big screen. The latest example? sneak into a wedding to congratulate brides, literally.





Judith del Rio

A congratulation that the couple will not forget in life

The story happened last weekend. Then, the brides December and Tashia Farries were celebrating their wedding on a beach in Santa Monica, on the coast of Los Angeles (California), when they realized that there was one more guest at the ceremony, who had sneaked in: the actor Tom Hanks.





It was an intimate ceremony to which only family and friends of the couple had attended, including the one-year-old son they both have, but everything changed when, with just a few minutes to finish the link, Tom Hanks sneaked between the assistants.

As you can guess, Tom Hanks was not on the guest list for the wedding and the actor was just walking along said Santa Monica beach, as he usually does because he has his residence there, but when he saw said event, he decided stop your ride and join the party.

Although he was not long at the wedding of December and Tashia Farries, the couple was very moved when they realized the presence of Tom Hanks, who did not hesitate to congratulate them and take a picture with them, which has been circulating for a few days. social networks.

This is not the first time Tom Hanks has interrupted a wedding

Several US media, upon learning of this story, contacted the couple to relate what happened and, for example, Tashia Farries assured that the actor had told them to keep “our love alive.”

But, without a doubt, for whom the presence of Tom Hanks was most emotional, if possible, was for the other girlfriend, December Farries. The woman explained that she told the actor that she always remembered her birthday, on July 9, because it coincided with that of her brother, who had passed away. “It was like a message that he was there,” she said excitedly.

If your wedding day was going to be unforgettable from the start for December and Tashia Farries, the appearance of Tom Hanks was the icing on the cake. However, it is not the first time that the award-winning actor sneaks into a wedding, as he already did so at Ryan and Elizabeth’s, held in New York’s Central Park five years ago.

