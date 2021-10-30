SUNCINE achieves a record participation, expects to exceed half a million viewers last year and awards the “Special Golden Sun” to the latest work by Kate Winslet

The 28th edition of the Festival can be followed in face-to-face screenings in Barcelona and Mexico City, but also for free through an exclusive app.

More than a hundred of the nearly 4,000 films submitted to the Festival make up a program full of premieres.

The Special Golden Sun will be awarded this year to the film Eating our way to extinction, which is produced and presented by popular actress Kate Winslet.

A selection of 10 documentaries competes in the Official Selection for the highest award, “El Sol de Oro”, a sort of Environmental Oscar.

Coinciding with the COP26 celebration in Glasgow, the Festival this year emphasizes the climate emergency and the vision that young people have of it.

The 28th edition of the SUNCINE International Environmental Film Festival, the oldest in the world of its kind, will take place from November 3 to 11 in Barcelona and Mexico City with a participation that is expected to exceed half a million viewers of the year last. It is already a record in movies received, about 4,000, exactly 3,847, of which more than a hundred, 118 works, have been selected for this contest. It presents a wide variety of formats, from feature films to shorts and animations, 80% of which is documentary production. The entire extensive program, with detailed information on each film, is available on the official page of the contest www.suncinefest.com

For the first time in its long history, the festival will take place at the same time in two cities on two different continents, Barcelona and Mexico City, although maintaining the identity of each country. Mexico confirms its interest in Latin cinema while Barcelona has a more international outlook, open to knowing the latest that is being done around the world.

The Golden Sun SpiceHe will be awarded this year to the film Eating our way to extinction, a film that opens the Festival on Wednesday, November 3. Co-produced and narrated by the Oscar winner Kate winslet, takes audiences on a heartbreaking cinematographic journey around the world in search of those evidences that anticipate the ecological collapse we are heading towards if we do not put an urgent remedy on it. At the premiere in Barcelona, ​​its director Ludo Brockway and producer Mark Galdvin will be present, who will collect the award.

Hybrid format

In this edition SUNCINE maintains the hybrid bet released last year. In addition to attending cinemas in person, a large selection of films can be seen from anywhere in Spain and Mexico through the free App Festival application and on public television channels Canal Once (Mexico) and Betevé (Barcelona).

Coinciding with the COP26 celebration in Glasgow, the Festival this year emphasizes the climate emergency and the vision that young people have of it. “We want to listen to them, to explain to us how they are seeing it and what they propose or demand”, explains Jaume Gil, director of SUNCINE. This year they have the support of Gary Dourdan, internationally known as Warrick Brown in CSI Las Vegas, who recalling his participation in the famous television series ensures that the crime that worries him most today is the environmental one.

10 great films take the pulse of the Planet in the Official Selection

A selection of 10 documentary feature films of the highest level compete in the Official Section for the highest award, “the Golden Sun”, a sort of Environmental Oscar as it is the oldest environmental film award. A wide range of international and emerging cinematography opens in the ten productions in competition, from the Far East (Taiwan) to the West, passing through the Middle East (Iran) and the Maghreb.

This section shows a very wide diversity of human and non-human themes and stories, some touching, others reflective and exemplary, that address topical issues such as the pandemic, the climate emergency, new green technologies, activism and the struggle of Quijotes ( individual and collective) that even immerse us in empty Spain.

The 10 films competing for the Golden Sun have a specific section on the contest’s official website where it is possible to see all their synopses, technical sheets and trailers.

The environmental concern of the great stars

Since its inception, SUNCINE has shown the activist and supportive side of great world film figures such as Martin Sheen, Daryl Hannah, Goldie Hawn (awarded with the SUNCINE Special Golden Sun), Jeremy Iron and Joaquin Phoenix, among others.

In the Special Section This year, figures such as Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson, Patricia Arquette, among others, along with anonymous activists and young Americans who sue the US Government, are among the great super premieres of the 28th SUNCINE. They are world, European and Spanish out-of-competition releases such as Besa la Tierra, (Woody Harrelson, Patricia Arquette, Jason Mraz) or Panteras, the latest work by Spanish photographer Andoni Canela and his son Unai in search of the most threatened felines on the planet.

Also the young Unai Canela, 18 years old, premieres in this section his first solo work, Between Mountains, where we experience his special connection with nature in the midst of a pandemic. Cher and the Lone Elephant is produced by and stars popular actress and singer Cher, who embarks on rescuing from captivity in a seedy Islamabad zoo what is considered the world’s loneliest elephant. In Animals the last work of Ciryl Dion, known for the multi-award-winning documentary film Tomorrow. In it, two 16-year-olds, guided by primatologist Jane Goodall and along an extraordinary journey, will understand that we are all deeply linked to all other species.

In the Planet Latino Section, 12 feature films are competing for the award for the best Ibero-American production work. They open a window to promote and promote the film industries of Latin America and Spain. In this edition it is possible to find names such as the actor, producer and director Gael García Bernal to a Minister of the Environment who acts as the protagonist and director. Among the dozen productions from countries such as Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile or Colombia, the particular strength of the Ibero-American audiovisual can be glimpsed, capable of telling powerful stories of environmental, ecological and humanitarian validity.

The 12 productions that compete in the Planeta Latino Section have a specific section on the contest’s official website where it is possible to see all their synopses, technical sheets and trailers.

The Looks Section brings together two “sub sections”, documentaries and animation works with a duration of less than 45 minutes. “The objective is to have cinematography from most of the countries of the world that allows us to know the current situation of our planet”, clarifies Jaume Gil, director of the SUNCINE Festival. And he adds: “The documentaries in this section achieve it from reality or from those animations that give us that more playful point”.

On SUNCINE Edu Screenings are presented very much in line with Miradas, but dedicated to family audiences and educational centers as they have a high didactic content. And the animations make it easier to reach the children’s audience. It is the case of Más voices, the dialogue between the former cyclist Perico Delgado and the scientist Fernando Valladares, chatting at the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid about mobility and climate change, as well as their relationship with the pandemic. “One of the objectives of the Festival is not only to bring young people to the cinema but to awaken their critical sense so that they can later talk about it with their elders”, points out Jaume Gil.

The festival closes on Thursday, November 11 with a topical film, Youth vs. Government. It narrates the courageous action of 21 young people who have sued the United States government, accusing it of acting intentionally for six decades in favor of the current climate crisis.

Beyond the exhibition of films and short films, SUNCINE organizes various conferences, debates and workshops. Some are as interesting as the one that will deal with the new emerging figure in the filming, the “eco assistant”, responsible for guaranteeing environmental sustainability in the development of audiovisual productions.

Every classroom is a cinema

For 15 years SUNCINE has also developed a environmental education program through the cinema. Each classroom a cinema is a free and easily accessible portal that allows educators and educational centers to access more than 200 productions of selected environmental cinema. They are short-term productions so that they do not interfere with class schedules, allow them to be viewed in class and leave time for debate. “It is an instrument used by educators to awaken the critical sense of their students, inform them and amuse them”, clarifies Jaume Gil. Its motto is “entertaining by educating, raising awareness by raising awareness”.

The content of “Every classroom, a cinema” is currently only available in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, but as Claudio Lauria, president of SUNCINE, highlights, “our objective is to take it to the entire Spanish State”. Currently, more than 2,000 centers are involved in the project. “It is not only about bringing the environment to schools but also about bringing cinema to schools”, highlights Lauria.

SUNCINE International Environmental Film Festival, the world’s oldest festival of its kind, will take place from November 3 to 11 in Barcelona and Mexico City. In this 28th edition, the viewer is invited to cross the line and work actively in the search for alternative, sustainable and positive solutions that help alleviate the current environmental crisis.

SUNCINE is possible thanks to the support of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Barcelona City Council, Barcelona Provincial Council, Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Ministry of Culture and Sports, UN Environment Mexico, the Agència de Residus de Catalunya, Ecoembes , WWF Spain, Canal Once, Promotora Ambiental, Centro Cultural de México, the French Institute of Barcelona, ​​Cinemes Girona, APIA (Association of Environmental Information Journalists, Signus Ecovalor, Consulate of Canada, Ajuntament de Cubelles, Productors Associats de Catalunya, Catalunya Film Festival, Betevé, Televisión de Catalunya (TV3) and Sercotel.