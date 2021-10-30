Stop the machines, “the game” arrives next week on Xbox along with 16 more games

Finally Friday and as usual it is time to review all the games that will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next week. We are already in full swing in October and we have a good string of new releases for our consoles, we have titles of all genres and for all audiences, so surely among them you will find one that you like in a special way to get hold of it. .

Next week from November 1 to 5 we have a total of 17 new gamesAmong them are highly anticipated releases upon arrival on Xbox. We also have other proposals for independent studies that you can arrive in the next few days and that you can see and evaluate below.

17 games coming to Xbox next week