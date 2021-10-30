sounds, scares, effects and more

Have a great time this Halloween with these applications for Android. The best options to scare on Halloween.

Approaches Halloween, one of the most anticipated dates of the year And without a doubt, it is perfect to have fun, share with your friends and family and even play a joke to have a good time.

Precisely, this time we want to give you a hand with some apps that are perfect for this celebration and with it, get some mischievous scare using sounds, effects and much more to those around you.

So prepare your darker side and take a look at our list of the 8 best applications for Halloween that will surely help you prepare for these dates and surprise everyone.

Best Halloween apps on Android

Ghost Hunting Tools

Scary pranks

The Walking Dead Dead Yourself

Ghost observer

Spirit Board Simulator

Ghost Camera

Free Scary Ringtones for Halloween

Halloween makeup photo editor

On this occasion, we have compiled a total of the 8 apps that are perfect for Halloween celebrations, with which you can create creepy pictures, edit photos in the purest zombie style, scare your colleagues with the best pranks and why not, hunt some ghosts in 3D.

Best of all, they are all 100% free, so you will not have problems is downloading them on your mobile and tinkering with them. Now yes, these are the best apps for Halloween.

Ghost Hunting Tools

Ghost Hunting Tools is an application that simulates EMF meters and EVP detectors used to capture electromagnetic signals, so you can become a whole professional ghost hunter.

Basically this app takes care of pick up electromagnetic signals and translate them into human words in a quite realistic way, which can make your friends or family believe that it really is a spirit trying to communicate.

A pretty funny app with which you can spend time with your friends “looking for signs from beyond” or communicate with paranormal entities in your house. Would you dare to try it with the light off?

Scary pranks

If you like practical jokes and you have no problem being a little cruel to your friends, Scary pranks can get a lot of laughs. It is an application with which you show any seemingly normal image or video, but abruptly a scary photo accompanied by a creepy scream.

It really is one of the best apps for Halloween and with which you will scare many people. You can also customize both the terrifying image and the scream, configure to receive a fake call and scare with a ghastly scream and much more. If you want to play a good joke, you should download it without hesitation.

The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself

One of the most popular Halloween themes and above all dear is the one related to zombies. Precisely, The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself It is a perfect application for this, as it turns you into a living dead.

To explain how it works, it is an image editor in which you can take a photo or import it from your gallery and apply the different filters that it offers to achieve a radical transformation in your appearance.

If you want wear amazing makeup for your photos, this application is undoubtedly the one you were looking for. It is totally free and has several customization options to achieve the scariest look possible.

Ghost observer

Ghost observer it is an application that uses the augmented reality through the camera of your mobile to show “presences from beyond” or ghosts around you.

In addition, it has options such as a ghost camera, a radar and even a Ouija board. It is perfect to play a prank on that person that you know is quite scary and get a good laugh.

Spirit Board Simulator

If you ever heard about Ouija boards, possibly Spirit Board Simulator looks familiar to you. It is an app that simulates the possibility of power communicate with “the dead” through your mobile.

Something very interesting and fun about this game is that the app itself is capable of responding when it hears the command “anyone there?” and you will be able to respond to the call, just as if it were a spirit.

Of course, be careful because spirits may get upset and to avoid it, you must generate the word “bye” on the board or else “Inexplicable things” they could pass. Would you dare to play it with your friends?

Ghost Camera

If you are thinking of playing a prank on a family member or colleague, Ghost Camera it may be the ideal option. It is a camera app who is in charge of adding “spooky” effects or foreign bodies to the images.

Just choose one of the different filters offered by the application to give you the result you want and create a creepy catch possible. Surely you will get more than a chill with these images.

Free Scary Ringtones for Halloween

You could not miss an application that allows you customize your mobile device for this Halloween season and one of the classics has always been scary tones. Precisely, with this app you can choose between more than 50 different options, each one more chilling than the last.

You can choose between your sound catalog to customize your ringtone, the alarm clock or notifications quickly and easily. give a dark touch to your mobile and surprises everyone.

Halloween makeup photo editor

Last but not least, we leave you a Halloween makeup photo editor, an app that gives you different filters with which you can create digital retouching to your photos and apply halloween masks.

The operation is very simple, simply take a photo or choose one from your gallery, apply the filter with the mask that you like the most and in seconds you will have a perfect make up in your photos of Halloween and with quite realistic results.

With all these perfect apps for Halloween, you can enjoy to the fullest, crack some jokes and get some laughs when your friends or family get scared with all the creepy tricks that these apps hide.

If you liked this article, don’t hesitate to take a look at the best horror games for Android, or better yet, the best indie Android games to spend a scary Halloween.

