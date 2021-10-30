Sony secretly developed ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ in parallel to Feig’s 2016 reboot

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (with the tagline “Beyond” for our country) was not originally born with the spirit of reboot, but rather as a sequel to the two original films from 1984 and 1989, with the idea of ​​paying homage to the original cast of said feature films (Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson) to thus satisfy the requests of the spectators to be able to feel again the force of the classics Ghostbusters, clad in their gray suits with those little nuclear reactors on their backs.

Jason reitman, son of the person in charge of those two original installments of Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman, was from the beginning the one chosen to be the director of that Ghostbusters 3. The project was going to be carried in parallel, and secretly, to the 2016 reboot that Paul feig I was preparing with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. Only, and as indicated by the director of Tully yet insider, there were three people who knew of the existence of Afterlife, the name that was going to have that third installment that worked as a sequel to the original footage.

“ “I think only three people at Sony knew about it. Each executive had to come to Ghost Corps on their own and read the script in a room and then leave.”

Reitman was not comfortable with the project

However, while it was a great opportunity to continue his father’s legacy, Reitman was not too loose to get behind the scenes of that Ghostbusters 3, which has finally ended up turning into something totally different after the failure of the 2016 film ( now also functioning as a kind of reboot to reboot the saga once again), because it feels more like a reboot than a sequel, despite the legacy of the originals being followed.

Not because he was not interested in the project, but because Ivan Reitman’s son wanted to study Ghostbusters from other perspectives that would allow him to leave his mark as a more marked author. And Feig’s feature film was the perfect example to show that Ghostbusters can be so much more than Bill Murray and company.

“I thought it was going to be this freelance guy who makes Sundance movies. When Paul made his movie, he opened the doors. Suddenly, a Ghostbusters movie didn’t have to be about those four original guys from Manhattan. That was a great moment. “.

Over time, Afterlife took a bigger shape and Reitman got his attention from Sony, giving him the green light to tell a totally different kind of story with new actors, mixing the new with the old (just like the Dexter series: New Blood or the fifth installment of Scream).

Ghostbusters: Beyond It was the bullet in Sony’s bedroom which, now, will be released in theaters next november 19, hoping it could perform better than the 2016 film that even had Chris Hemsworth in the cast.

Source.