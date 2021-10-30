Solar storm will hit Earth this October 30

A flare emitted by the Sun was released this Thursday with a coronal mass ejection (CME), so it is expected that a solar storm came to the Land the 30th of October, affecting electrical networks and navigation systems such as GPS.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory announced that the solar flare occurred on October 28, it was an X1-class eruption that was captured by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English) of the United States.

POW! The Sun just served up a powerful flare! ☀️ 💥 At 11:35 am EDT today, a powerful X1-class solar flare erupted from the Sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it all on camera. 📸 More on our Solar Cycle 25 blog: https://t.co/L5yS3hJRTx pic.twitter.com/iTwZZ7tCOY – NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2021

According to

POT

, class X refers to the intensity of solar flares and the number provides information on their strength, for example, X2 is twice as intense as X1, X3 is three times as intense and so on.

“Solar flares are powerful explosions of harmful radiation, a flare cannot pass through the atmosphere of the Land to affect humans, but when it is strong enough it can disturb the atmosphere where communication and GPS signals travel, ”the agency said.

NASA constantly observes the Sun with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the solar atmosphere and particles, to magnetic fields in the space around Earth.

Spaceships will feel the solar storm on October 30

The flare from the Sun caused a high-frequency radio blackout in Central and South America, as well as a storm of

radiation

in the polar regions, where there was interference in communications.

The coronal mass ejection of the eruption is a giant cloud of solar plasma with magnetic field lines, which are directed at the Land and they could reach her this saturday 30th of October, mainly affecting latitudes above 50 degrees in both hemispheres.

For that reason, NOAA issued an Alert of solar storm G3 that could cause various effects on our planet on 30th of October, such as voltage irregularities in power systems and false alarms in some protection devices.

A CME associated with Thursday’s solar flare is expected to reach earth tomorrow. A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday, and may drive the aurora over the Northeast, to the upper Midwest, to WA state. Check https://t.co/WeNidVVNv6 for updates. pic.twitter.com/GOvR3a8AJX – NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

A solar storm It could also overload the Northern Lights, which will be visible from Pennsylvania to Iowa and Oregon. Your journey to Land it will have repercussions on spacecraft, which could have orientation problems and increased resistance in low Earth orbits.

The Office of Ocean Administration classifies a solar storm with different intensities, one is mild, two is moderate, three is strong, four is severe, and five is extreme.