So you can find out who has your number saved

WhatsApp has become the most used application in Mexico to send and receive instant messages due, in large part, to the ease with which the app is used and all the tools and functions it offers.

For this reason, WhatsApp developers are constantly innovating and creating functions that can improve the user experience and thus stay ahead of the apps to send messages.

That is why there are many secrets and tricks hidden in the interface, such is the case of the way in which you can find out if one of your contacts it has you saved in WhatsApp.

This trick is infallible compared to other ways such as it could be that the profile image of the person you speak with does not appear or that the time of their last connection or their status does not appear, since all these things can be modified from privacy settings.

If you want to discover which of your contacts have you really saved in their agenda, what you should do is open the broadcast lists option, which is found in the main WhatsApp menu.

Once there, you must create a new broadcast as you would normally, it should be noted that the broadcast lists serve to send the same message or file to several of your contacts simultaneously, without the need to make a group chat as the file will be sent individually.

By doing this and selecting the contacts to whom you can send your broadcast message, you will realize that your message cannot be sent to contacts who do not have you registered.

To check if they received your content and read your message, you must click on the sent message and select “Info”.

In this way you can accurately discover who of your contacts does not have your number saved.