Settings on PlayStation | Atomix

The division headed by Jim ryan faces great challenges on the horizon with the intention of reaching a wider audience by expanding its franchises to other devices, however, there are some pending issues in this area.

The Playstation 5 maintains an outstanding performance since its market launch in November last year and has exceeded 13 million units sold. The market continues to demand consoles and Sony has been able to increase the supply, gradually.

Despite the success in commercialized pieces, this Christmas season is atypical for the Japanese company, since it will not publish games first party in the last quarter of 2021 and marketing efforts are focused on exploiting the benefits of the platform with titles from external developers.

In this regard, the current marketing campaign of PlayStation has allowed you to position your brand through new experiences third party What FIFA 22 and soon he will do it with Call of Duty: Vanguard and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Nor will there be a lack of diffusion for Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which could be sold at a reduced price in the week of Thanksgiving.

To reach a broad spectrum of gamers, Sony has made the leap to publish faster-paced computer games, along the lines of Death stranding and God of war. In fact, the stamp has already been registered PlayStation PC that will accompany each of the games that are distributed under such mechanics.

The opening of PlayStation will be put to the test after the controversy generated by the blocking of Death Stranding in the browser of Xbox series x that allows to reproduce in the cloud the catalog of GeForce Now. While Sony has always opted for a traditional philosophy in its marketing schemes, it has had to backtrack on several occasions to adapt to current trends.

On the new course that you have taken PlayStation, its events called State of PlayThey should be evaluated according to their impact, since while a few months ago we had a spectacular event with the announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, the one at the end of October was disappointing.

Initially it had been reported that the aforementioned State of Play would be focused on titles third partAnd although no lie was incurred, the reality is that it was far from what was expected with everything and the appearance of interesting games among which the following stand out: Star Ocean: The Divine, Little devil and We Are OFK.

It is a reality that the aforementioned announcements could have been presented in the Blog official PlayStation or on social networks, in order not to have such prominent ups and downs in their flagship program to publicize the news they are working on.

It will be interesting to know what other strategies he will apply Sony in the medium and short term, in order to increase both its income and its installed base of users, which will become an exciting career where gamers we will enjoy more and better entertainment experiences.

