SEOM2021 focuses on patients, pharmacoeconomics and precision medicine

The Congress of the Spanish Oncology Society (SEOM) 2021 has started this Thursday, October 18 under the slogan “Now and always, by and for patients”. For the second consecutive year and as a result of the pandemic, it is celebrated in a virtual format with 287 speakers and forty-three scientific sessions with different formats.

This event, which brings together the great professionals of oncology, will cover an infinity of topics and very important research topics. Among the novelties, the management of the different types of tumors, the support of continuous and palliative care and complementary tools such as bioethics and pharmacoeconomics. Sessions and debates that will take place until next October 23.

The president of SEOM, Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure, has influenced the importance of holding the Congress and the great effort which has meant re-organizing it in a non-face-to-face format. “It has a very important value not only in relation to the relationship between the partners, but also in training, when it comes to share and generate knowledge and everything that is done in our country in research, in real life registries, in clinical trials… ”.

In addition, the component of information and teaching for all professionals, for seniors, juniors, resident oncologists, and always with a very large number of patients. And he stressed that he hopes this appointment will be one more year, a exponent of the quality that Spain has in medical oncology.

Enriqueta Felip, vice president of SEOM together with the president of SEOM, Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure.

Presidential session and SEOM dialogues

The presidential session this year will address two topics that are on the order of the day: pharmacoeconomics and precision medicine, but seen from another point of view, in fact, they have called it “imprecision medicine “, since they intend to point out the weak and critical points to be able to use it on the way to advance, in the best possible way. They will participate Francisco Ayala de la Peña, medical oncologist at the Morales Meseguer University Hospital in Murcia and Fernando I. Sánchez Martínez, from the Department of Applied Economics of the Faculty of Economics and Business of Murcia, which will answer the question of whether progress has been made in the economic evaluation of cancer treatments.

The SEOM dialogues could not be absent in this edition, a classic where patients have the floor, direct and focus said talks. Cancer will be discussed among oncologists, patients and journalists, where metastatic breast cancer, vaccination by and for cancer patients in women, and cancer patient care will be discussed. The sessions can be followed live and open on www.seom.org and on Twitter @_SEOM with the hashtag # SEOM21.

Oncologist workloads

The vice president of SEOM and next president, Enriqueta Felip, wanted to highlight one of the novelties that will be presented at the Congress: the presentation of a study led by Ana Fernández Montes, of the Board of Directors of SEOM that analyzes the Workloads of Medical Oncologists and the Needs of Oncologists in Spain. The goal is to provide the exact numbers that show the needs through 2040.

At the moment it is calculated that our country has some 1,500 oncologists. Taking into account the complexity of multidisciplinary treatment and individualized treatment of patients, to continue providing quality care, the range that oncologists should see according to Felip, is between 110 and 130 patients new every year by oncologist. In addition, according to what this study reveals, they will need to be incorporated into the system approximately, between 87 and 110 new oncologists every year until 2040. Nails 150 seats MIR they are those that are currently in training, but not all these professionals remain in the system at the end of their residency.

But here comes a new and important situation to take into account that Rodríguez-Lescure comments, and that is still there has not been a stable and sustained retirement rate as can happen in other specialties that are more veteran.

“Really the first medical oncologists, they are beginning to retire now” Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure, president of SEOM

“Retirements are going to happen and this study has made a very systematic analysis of the forecast of what is going to happen. To this must be added that we oncologists increasingly acquire more functions, and we have more complex actions, we treat more patients and for longer, which requires greater dedication and acquisition of skills … so the practice of medical oncology every time is more complicated and requires more dedication, “said the president of SEOM.

In addition, he added that it is important that not only oncology specialists have the information and data revealed by this study, but that managers also have it as they believe it is relevant and must be taken into account when forecasting vacancies and at the time of dimensioning the services appropriately.

On the other hand, this year the results of the oncovid study, the first study aimed at cancer patients who are in active treatment and have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The patients themselves have collected and recorded, all effects they have had after the vaccine was given. Objective and subjective perceptions about the alterations in their quality of life, physical and psychological state, which have been detailed in an extensive questionnaire.

Training for young oncologists

Young oncologists will also have representation in Congress, thanks to the Section SEOM + MIR, to be held on Thursday with different tables and utility formations for residents and novice adjuncts. “We will talk about the results of the ‘labor thermometer’, a survey that was born at the initiative of the Section and wants to show the present and the future of young oncologists. Afterwards, a debate will be held with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and Oncology ”, he explained. Mararita Majem, Scientific Coordinator of SEOM 2021.

The + MIR Section will also present the novelties in cancer mutations, which is the mainstay of tumor treatment, and will delve into a little-discussed aspect: how to improve communication. As Majem has detailed.

Secondly, Margarita Majem, has stressed that the objective of society is improve care and quality of care for cancer patients. It has also focused on research, since “it is essential for SEOM to continue moving forward.” That is why it is one of the pillars of Congress.

Majem stressed that during this annual event, there will be twelve awards to the best communications presented, whether they are oral communications, poster communications, communications presented by residents, four publi-scholarships so that the winners can write their scientific papers, two communications to the CICOM group, two awards for external rotations for the members of the CICOM group and a clinical case contest in which the best three will be awarded.

