Selena Gomez is fall elegance in a burgundy red knit dress – New Woman

Throughout its successful career, Selena Gomez not only has she managed to establish herself as a talented singer, actress and businesswoman, but also as an indisputable fashion reference.

In her last public appearance, the 29-year-old interpreter proved it again by catching all eyes on an elegant, modern and sensual outfit perfect to stand out during this autumn.

Selena Gomez is an example of autumn style in burgundy dress

Last Thursday, October 28, Gomez was caught exuding style and beauty as she left an event with the press in Los Angeles to promote her series Only murders in the building.

In his farewell to the meeting at NeueHouse to talk about the Show from Hulu, which will run into a second season, the actress looked fantastic in a tight burgundy red knit dress.

The signature design Self Portrait, which enhanced her curvy figure, was of ribbed knit; long puffed sleeves and deep wrap neckline that wrapped around her waist.

During her walk outside the exclusive site, the famous woman exuded overflowing confidence with the model that she also presented a buttoned slit along the midi skirt.

The star combined the elegant maroon dress, which perfectly encapsulates the autumnal spirit, with a pair of sophisticated black mules with heels and deep red soles.

A mini bag, the perfect complement to any elegant dress

Likewise, she completed the outfit with a single accessory capable of elevating any style featuring a distinguished dress: a designer bag as minimalist as it is imposing.

In your case, you chose a black patent leather mini by Yves Saint Laurent to carry your belongings and some sticking out Snickers bars; the Daily Mail noted.

Finally, the singer of 999 finished off the burgundy styling that is an inspiration for this season with a distinguished beauty look that enhanced its natural beauty.

This was made up of her bob hair dyed with reddish reflections combed in light waves. In addition, by a soft and refined makeup that highlighted the freshness of her complexion.

Apart from style lessons, on departure, Selena Gomez demonstrated its usual accessibility with the dedicated “Selenators”Who attended the place to provide support.

In fact, he waved at them; He gave them some smiles and even walked with members of security to where his fans were to sign autographs and take some photos before leaving.

In this way, the protagonist of Monte Carlo not only reaffirmed as a style prescriber and trendsetter.

It also showed that, despite the great successes that it reaps unstoppably in all its facets, it maintains the simplicity and gratitude that characterize it.