Selena Gómez freezes the blood by showing the havoc that lupus is causing on her physique

Selena Gómez is undoubtedly the queen of social networks and is among the celebrities with the largest number of followers worldwide. The singer is very active with her posts and interaction with her fans, but this has not always been the case. Justin Bieber’s ex was completely removed from the public eye due to the diagnosis of a terrible disease: lupus.

The lupus has left him serious consequences and shows them on video!

The former Disney girl has been fighting this autoimmune disease for more than 4 years (her body attacks itself) and this has caused consequences and havoc in her daily life. Some time ago his followers were concerned about his health when it aired Selena + Chef, a cooking show from his own home that aired on HBO Max.

In one of the episodes of this show, the singer had to ask her grandfather for help to squeeze some lemons, since she did not have the strength to do so due to complications from the lupus disease she suffers from. The singer confessed that she had completely lost her physical strength and things as simple as squeezing a fruit were very difficult for her.

“Sorry, my hands are weak. I have lupus, but that’s why I have dad“Said the singer while hugging her grandfather, despite Selena’s good attitude to this situation, she could not control that her Selenators they will worry about her and her current state of health.

“I empathize a lot with Selena Gómez because I know what a person with lupus suffers,” commented a fan of the artist, while another expressed “Selena Gómez not being able to squeeze a lemon because of lupus damaged my day”, “That disease weakens a lot In fact, I am surprised by how active she is despite that, ”said another of her followers who was surprised at how strong her favorite singer has been.

For some years, the health problems of the “Ice cream” interpreter have become the most relevant topic for her followers. 5 years ago the singer was forced to cancel a concert tour due to episodes of anxiety and stress, which helped trigger a much more serious disease that she still suffers today: lupus.

A year later the singer surprised the whole world by confessing that had had a kidney transplant to improve his health and significantly increase their life expectancy.

However, despite all the ups and downs that Selena Gómez has had to go through, she has always shown a strong attitude to circumstances and faces the constant struggle of living with a permanent illness with the best attitude. The artist usually disappears from social networks whenever she sees fit and dedicates herself to taking care of herself, improving their physical and mental health to reinforce their emotional stability.