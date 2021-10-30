See Emma Watson shows us everything in her bag

Emma Watson, known for her inevitable charm when playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, shares everything in her bag with Vogue. In this funny interview, she confesses that her friends call her “The girl with the bags” because of her way of carrying and keeping everything -literally- in her bag. As the interview progresses, Emma discovers what is in her XL straw bag. From your favorite facial mist, a journal, the book you are reading right now, reusable makeup remover wipes, sunglasses, keys (many) and – always in favor of the environment – your favorite organic deodorant. The actress and activist tells Vogue that everything she keeps has a reason why it is part of her daily routine and that, although sometimes she does not see any sense in one of them, she cannot live without them! From the living room of her home in cloudy London, with a casual and autumnal look, Emma also shares the essentials of always wearing a face blocker, whether you are in Los Angeles or in the capital of the United Kingdom, since taking care of your skin is always the most important. Learn more about the humor of this life lover, fashion fanatic and sustainability advocate, here.