Ryan Gosling is chosen to play the new Werewolf of Universal – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- Ryan Gosling He already has a license to howl at the moon. The actor signed as the lead in the new movie about him “Werewolf” of the study Universal. The film responds to the need to revive the despised Dark universe based on the company’s epic monsters.

A few hours ago, it was confirmed that Derek Cianfrance will be the director of “Wolfman”. Interestingly, the filmmaker has already worked with Gosling on dramas in the past. “Place Beyond the Pines” and “Blue Valentine”.

“ Horror movies were my first love, my entrance to the capacities of cinema from a narrative, psychological and aesthetic point of view. It is a dream come true to collaborate with Ryan again “, commented the director for the entertainment newspaper Deadline.

Cianfrance would also be involved in the script for “Wolfman.” Additionally, Ryan Gosling is also listed as an executive producer alongside the geniuses of Blumhouse, the house behind horror blockbusters like “Sinister”, “Paranormal Activity”, “Insidious” and “Get Out”, to name a few.

Nobody knows. The only thing that was leaked is that it will not be a vintage version like the one he starred in Benicio, the bull in 2010 together with Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. Most likely you have a modern outlook and a subtext of social criticism.

In 2017, Universal attempted to rebuild its Dark Universe with “The Mummy” starring por Tom Cruise. However, the failure at the box office and the lousy reviews the project received doomed, once again, the opportunity to bring the most primitive creatures of our nightmares to the big screen.

In a hazy future, Universal could start the production of its mythical horror heroes. In his repertoire is Van Helsing, Frankenstein, Dracula, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Phantom of the opera. Will they be able to revive the Dark Universe?

Meanwhile, the actor is finishing filming “The Gray Man”, an action movie directed by Russo brothers (“The Avengers”) and that narrates the betrayal suffered by a veteran CIA agent.

In addition, Ryan Gosling will soon join the live action film shootings of “Barbie” next to Margot robbie who, of course, will play the famous Mattel doll. Ryan, for his part, will give life to Ken.

