Ryan Gosling has a favorite suit and is in Zara for less than 180 euros

In these last seasons, the tailor shop has undergone a metamorphosis -may be necessary- which has made us not only want to wear black, gray or blue suits. AND Ryan gosling is a clear example of this paradigm shift sartorial that we see both on the catwalk, the point of origin, and on the street, where all trends find the light.

Does this mean that you should banish your office suits from the closet and replace them with alternatives in bright and garish colors? Not so much not so little. The presence of the black suit is, in fact, mandatory in any man’s dressing room, both for its timelessness and out of sheer necessity – it’s a safe bet at any formal event you attend. However, we can also try to put aside the intrinsic rigidity of this department of menswear and simply explore new horizons.

And why did we mention Ryan gosling as the epitome of this new ‘movement’, if we can call it that? Because he is a faithful follower of this aesthetic dogma. Yes, the Canadian actor uses the black and navy suit regularly – especially at events at the level of the Oscars, which demand the most formal of dress labels – but it is the first to opt for two pieces in other shades.

His favorite? Garnet, both pulling more to wine and gravitating more to tile, with a certain dose of brown. In fact, if we review his appearances on the red carpet, it is possible to see him even with the same model -especially in 2018-. Next, the proof of the crime.

Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love. BEN GLASS Ryan Gosling at the premiere of First man. Getty Images Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford. Getty Images Ryan Gosling at the 75th Venice Film Festival, 2018. Stefania D’Alessandro

As you can see, the facts are the facts and now you cannot ignore them. Gosling’s choice is also cunning: his maroon suit escapes from the most classic tones and common, so it shows a taste for more particular dress, but it is also not an option that expels you from your comfort zone immediately. The best of both worlds, as a certain Disney girl would say.

Not everything remains here, however. On the one hand, because garnet is one of the colors of the chromatic spectrum with the greatest presence in fall / winter collections 2021 – 2022. We have seen him dyeing jackets, as in Berluti and in Vetements, knitted vests, as in Acne Studios; retro velvet coats, as in Boramy viguier; jackets style bomber, like in Burberry; total looks, like in Qasimi, OAMC and Yoshio kubo…

On the other, because we have found in Studio Collection, name given to the proposal of Zara, set in the 70s, for this season; a model that, adapted to current trends, will help you replicate Ryan Gosling effortlessly. Its price? Less than 180 euros.