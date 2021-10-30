Ryan Gosling could be Ken in the upcoming Barbie web film Woman Eye | EYE-SHOW

The actor Ryan Gosling is negotiating his incorporation to the film about Barbie that will star Margot Robbie and that will be directed by Greta Gerwig, reported the Deadline portal. If the talks come to fruition, Gosling will play Ken and thus join the cast of this film, written by Gerwig with his partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Gosling, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today, was an Oscar nominee for “Half Nelson” (2006) and “La La Land” (2016). The Hollywood star would pair with Robbie, who will play Barbie and is another name in capital letters in American cinema right now.

New “Barbie” tape

The film project on the famous doll has been in development in Hollywood for years. In the first place, he was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to address this film adaptation.

In 2016 it became known that Amy Schumer was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and who was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough, for her eccentric personality and for not conforming to social conventions. The following year, Schumer resigned from this film due to scheduling problems.

In July 2017, Anne Hathaway entered the scene, who had talks with Sony to replace Schumer. Subsequently, the studio delayed the release of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.

However, Sony’s agreement to film the Barbie character expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros to partner to make this feature a reality with an approach that will be different from the initial project.

The film is scheduled to shoot in 2022.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

10 unattractive actors who are real hunk

Blake Lively teases her husband, Ryan Reynolds again