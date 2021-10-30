Rumaan Alam, writer: “In the United States it is easier to be afraid of a black man, a poor person or a migrant”

In August 2003, more than 45 million people in eight states in the Northeast and Midwest of the United States – in addition to 10 million Canadians in Ontario – were left without power due to a blackout, which in some cases extended. for more than six hours, in others for several days and even weeks. The scenes quickly became those of an apocalyptic film, with more than 90 deaths, problems in the supply of drinking water, paralyzed television channels, 262 power plants without being able to work, and serious failures in transport and mobile networks. This, in addition to the panic that invaded a large part of the population, even with the latent memory of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The fear of a major blackout is common among Americans, not so much because of being left in the dark, but because of the disconnect caused by not having the internet. On Leave the world behind, the third novel by Rumaan Alam -American writer whose parents emigrated from Bangladesh-, the plot takes place precisely in the middle of an alleged power cut, which causes its protagonists to lock themselves up as if it were a quarantine product of Covid19.

“I did not intend to make a parallel with the pandemic, because I did not know that we were going to go through what we have gone through all over the world. It’s a coincidence. When I thought of the novel in its early stages, I was really thinking about the weather and how we are all trapped on the same planet, “Alam tells Third via Zoom, from her home in Brooklyn, which she shares with her husband and two children.

On Leave the world behind (Salamander-Penguin Random House) Alam talks about the contradictions of society, especially those that have to do with the fragilities and ambiguities in a world in permanent chaos. And although the book was not conceived in a pandemic scenario, it does illustrate the difficulties that some human beings have to act well in extreme situations. This is what happens to Amanda and Clay, a New York couple who are preparing to spend their vacations in a comfortable house they rented on Long Island with their teenage son and daughter, until an older African-American couple, who claim to be homeowners knock on the door to ask for shelter citing a massive blackout in New York. Amanda and Clay usher them in, but they can’t imagine what will come next.

Alam, 43, has been rated one of the best writers of his generation. A regular contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times, his latest novel launched him to stardom. “An extraordinary book: a true thriller, a brilliant distillate to the present day that deserves to be among the classics of dystopian literature,” noted The Washington Post. “A story tailor-made for these times,” concluded the London daily The Times. “The novel of an era,” declared The Independent. For this reason, the streaming powers fought side by side to keep the rights to make a film, which will be shown via Netflix with Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) in the leading roles.

At the beginning of the novel, the white family who rented a house on Long Island for their vacation opens the door in the middle of the night to an older black couple, who claim to be the homeowners. Something is happening in all that area, but it is not made explicit. What is clear is that the plot takes place in a very limited domestic space. Is there a parallel with the quarantines experienced in a pandemic?

Many of us stayed home due to Covid19, but I couldn’t have known it. So it’s just a coincidence. And I think it changed the way people see the book, because I think it’s difficult when so many people around the world have spent a year at home. I hate when people say that I was stuck at home, because if you have a house, you are lucky. Otherwise, you are probably picking up trash or working as a nurse or police officer. Many readers felt that it reflected their own experience of being stuck at home during the pandemic.

During the first quarantine period, when Covid was developing for the first time and nobody really understood anything, you were watching the news and you were thinking, ‘Should I wash the products?’ And then I saw people I know on social media or whatever, cleaning up cereal boxes or their fruits and vegetables. And now we know that this was not necessary ”. Rumaan Alam, American writer

Why did you choose not to describe what was really going on outside the house?

I wanted people to be scared. I think one of the scariest things is when you don’t know something, when someone you love is sick and you don’t know what’s wrong, when you don’t have all the information it’s very scary. And part of the way we deal with scary things in our lives is trying to find information. During the first quarantine period, when Covid was developing for the first time and nobody really understood anything, you were watching the news and you were thinking, ‘Should I wash the products?’ And then I saw people I know on social media or whatever, cleaning up cereal boxes or their fruits and vegetables. And now we know that that was not necessary. So our relationships change when we have information. I want my readers never to know what is happening.

It does mention, by way of context, that there is possibly a blackout. Why are Americans so afraid of them?

I think it is useful as a metaphor because of the relationship with our phones. It’s the first thing I look at in the morning and it’s the last thing I look at before going to bed. In other parts of the world, blackouts are a daily occurrence, but not here. In this country we grieve for any interruption in the comfort of modern life. So, I took the idea of ​​darkness, which is very powerful and terrifying. In 2003, on the east coast of the United States, there was a major blackout. And I was living in New York at the time, and people were reminded of 9/11. In New York City the subway is electric. So when the power runs out, it is very difficult to move. We have no way of dealing with it.

And the white family are afraid of the blackout or an eventual attack, or are they really terrified by the African-American couple who visit them?

Here it is easier to be afraid of a black man, a poor person or a migrant.

So your book also exposes racial prejudices …

Of course. I think it’s very present in American culture right now and has been for a long time. I am sure that each country has its own version of this. Each society has its own version. As in Chile, for example, how do Chileans feel about their indigenous population?

Alam emphasizes that fears have a lot to do with the way we deal with certain daily unforeseen events. To exemplify, he tells an anecdote: “I am a writer and I don’t know how to do anything other than write. A couple of years ago my washing machine went bad and I thought there had to be a way to fix this problem. I went to college, so I thought, ‘I don’t want to throw this machine away for no reason.’ I know there is a way to fix it without having to pay someone $ 200 to come over to my house and fix it. And then I found a tutorial on YouTube. I discovered that it was all a simple tube that had to be removed, cleaned and replaced. I did it and it worked again! That is also information ”.

After her parents moved from Bangladesh in the 1970s, Rumaan Alam had a very comfortable middle-class upbringing in America. He lived his childhood in the suburbs of Washington DC and claims to have spent most of that time “inside a book.” “All I did was read. I read Judy Blume and Louise Fitzhugh. By the time I was 11 I was reading adult books, because I had read everything in the library, especially those by Agatha Christie, ”she says. Now, he says his favorite authors are Lorrie Mooore, Patrick Modiano, Louise Erdrich, Saul Bellow, Herman Melville, Charles Dickens, and Willa Cather.

“I think our marriage is fundamentally very equal because we are both men. And I think it’s easier in a way. “ Rumaan Alam, American writer

And regarding his relationship as a couple, he maintains: “I believe that our marriage is fundamentally very equal because we are both men. And I think it’s easier in a way. Many things in society are easier for men than for women. And it is easier for me to say that I am going to a hotel to write for four nights and not be present as a responsible parent. No one is going to say that I am a terrible father; people will say that I am a committed artist. If one of my novelist friends who are also mothers said that they are going to a hotel to write for a few days, people will say that she is not a good mother because she is not taking care of her children. That doesn’t happen to men ”.

Besides blackouts and other obvious fears, what other human fears do you find relevant?

I have children and I think like most people who have children, that you project your fears onto their bodies. What you fear the most is that something will happen to your own children. They are very powerful fears.

There are also things that adolescent children see that their parents do not …

I think children are more in tune with the world than adults. And part of the process of growing up in the modern world is breaking our connection to something essential. I am sure that you have seen how a baby when it is in the arms of a grandfather or even a great-grandfather, it feels how the relationship between them is magical. It is as if there is something, as if they have some kind of relationship, because one is at the beginning of life and the other at the end, and in the middle, like we lose something.

Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts will star in a Netflix film based on the novel “Leaving the World Behind.”

On Leave the world behind There is an awkward moment when Amanda comments that the “homeowner” looks like Denzel Washington, an actor who in the original plan would star in the Netflix movie based on his book …

Yes, but it really won’t anymore. He was replaced by Mahershala Ali, the actor from Moonlight. It was exciting to have Denzel interested and it is also exciting to have Mahershala interested. I think it’s a funny coincidence that that happened, and it has something to do with Denzel Washington’s power in the cultural imaginary. Readers in Chile will know exactly who I am talking about, because he is well known and is very connected to the imaginary of the black figure in our culture.