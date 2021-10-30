Rómulo Otero, with a contract of 15 million pesos per year, plays in the Under-20 of Cruz Azul

The Venezuelan adds just 36 minutes with the first team of the Machine, entering two matches as a relief, under the command of Juan Reynoso

Romulo Otero is a player who participates with the U-20 from Blue Cross and that he has a contract of more than 15 million pesos a year, according to information obtained by ESPN. Since his arrival in Mexico, he has spent a few minutes with the team of Juan Reynoso, not so with the Celestial subsidiary, where it accumulates 203 minutes.

Rómulo Otero with the U-20 of Cruz Azul. Imago7

Romulo Otero arrived as reinforcement for Blue Cross just at the beginning of last August, coming from Brazil.

At the age of 28, the Venezuelan midfielder arrived to reinforce the Blue Cross, which came from being crowned in the last Clausura 2021.

KnollHowever, it has hardly been taken into account by the cement technician, since from the beginning he suffered to adapt to the altitude of Mexico City, an aspect that he apparently managed to overcome in 15 days.

During that time, he had to go for his work visa and later wait for the international pass, in order to have the possibility of making his debut as a Cruzazulino.

Romulo Otero, who signed for more than 15 million pesos In the football year with the Blue Machine, according to sources within the club, he debuted with the squad of Juan Reynoso on Date 6 (last August 21), but until Day 15 he has had more participations with the U-20 than with the first team.

While Reynoso He has only used it in two games as a relief, in which he has added 36 minutes, with Luis Orozco in command of the subsidiary U-20 He has participated in three matches as a starter, for a total of 203 minutes so far and where they have observed his evolution and better performance at the height of Mexico City.

On Sunday, Blue Cross The Young Classic will fight against América, a game that the main technicians look forward to and for which they would hope to have their entire squad in shape, although the inclusion of Rómulo Otero will be Juan Reynoso’s decision.