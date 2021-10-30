Roblox: users report drop in services for several hours

The online video game Roblox suffered a drop, affecting thousands of users (Photo: Europa Press)

The videogame Roblox suffered a drop on its platform this October 29, affecting thousands of users who initially experienced lag (delays) until they were unable to access their accounts, which has caused uncertainty and inconvenience worldwide.

“We know you are having trouble using Roblox right now. We are sorry and we are working hard so that everything returns to normal ”, reported the platform.

The letter was released during the morning, however, the work of the Roblox team did not bear fruit as seven hours later they released another statement apologizing for the errors, ensuring that they continued to make progress in restoring the platform.

“We continue to advance in today’s cut. We will continue to keep you informed. Once again, we apologize for the delay. “

Simple avatar by default when a user creates an account (Photo: Roblox Blog)

They also ensured that the failures had nothing to do directly with them, so that an external component would be the culprit that players could not enter Roblox for several hours.

“We know that this outage was not related to any specific experience or partnership on the platform,” they added.

According to the site Down Detector, specialized in registering failures of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, said that the errors were both in consoles, PC and mobile devices.

The most reported problems were: login (50%), on the website (37%) and in-game (13%). Said affectations were at the international level.

Failures in Roblox (Photo: Screenshot)

Although it has been crashed for seven hours, some users have commented on social networks that they have not been able to play in a 24-hour period.

“It’s been almost 24 hours without Roblox, I can’t stop shaking. I woke up today trying to log into Roblox, but the site was down, I had a major panic attack, but managed to calm down after a few hours. I couldn’t go to school today [sic]”Said one player.

According to some netizens, the game crashed because the servers were saturated by the Burrito con Chipotle special event (Boorito), which was opened on the 28th and will be available until October 31st.

Roblox reported the glitches on the site (Photo: Screenshot)

Those who enter the event will be able to win a burrito in real life by visiting the virtual location of Chiplote, a TexMex food restaurant, to obtain a code redeemable at a branch.

It should be noted that the game is one of the most sought after in the world as it has officially registered more than 3 billion accounts and it would not be surprising if the number did not continue to increase.

The title has been active for 20 years and is mainly characterized by being a platform where users can create their own games. It is a completely free tool that gives you access to all kinds of projects, including true geniuses like the one dedicated to ‘The Squid Game’, the popular Netflix series.

Roblox and the Squid Game (Photo: screenshot)

In fact, not too long ago, numerous Spanish-speaking content creators came together to play some of the games in this adaptation on Roblox and managed to attract nearly a million viewers on Twitch, which in turn made the game the most popular.

Undoubtedly this will have been a great influence to further increase the number of existing accounts. But not everything stays in this, as a great feature is that users can create their own stores with cosmetic items and codes that other people can buy.

Seemingly endless for the success of Roblox, there is never a bad time to join the party as new games, items and more are created every day on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, iOS and Android platforms. in which it is freely available.

