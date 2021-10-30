Robert Downey Jr reacted like this at the end of Avengers: Endgame

Actor Robert Downey Jr has played Iron Man at Marvel Studios and was very important in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

Attention SPOILERS. We will all always remember how Iron Man / Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) used the Infinity Stones to take down the army of Thanos, although that caused his death. So he sacrificed himself for the good of all humanity by finishing a journey that began in a cave in 2008.

Now it is interesting to know how the actor himself Robert Downey Jr reacted to the death of Hombre de Hierro after spending more than 10 years playing it. Thanks to the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe We have found out that the actor and Hollywood superstar cried when he heard about the end of Avengers: Endgame.

It was the director himself Joe russo who gave the news to Robert Downey Jr. The directors of Avengers: Endgame they told the actor the story and when he learned of the death of Tony Stark, scream. Once the Russians saw his reaction, they knew it was the right way to fire the iconic hero.

Will the character return to Marvel Studios?

Maybe Robert Downey Jr I have left the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but we can see again Hombre de Hierro in the animated series What if…?In fact, they have confirmed that in the second season they will premiere that chapter of Gamora with Tony Stark getting the Infinity Gauntlet. In addition, his influence will continue in some films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) or the series Ironheart which will premiere in Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, actor Robert Downey Jr will continue with his film career since we can see him in All-Star Weekend, the Serie The Sympathizer and also wants to do the third installment of Sherlock Holmes. A character similar to Tony Stark whose movies made a lot of money.