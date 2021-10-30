Reopening of the clinical simulation center in Medicine

CPlaced on a stretcher, under aseptic conditions, an intramuscular injection simulator awaits the immersion of a fine needle from the hands of a student. The green light indicates the validation of the procedure; otherwise, red flashes warn that it must be repeated until it is done properly.

With practices like this, the Faculty of Medicine reopened the doors of the Center for Teaching and Certification of Medical Aptitudes (CECAM), which is a place where, through simulators, the next doctors in the country put into practice what they have learned theoretically and at a distance .

This center trains undergraduate students in procedures such as intubation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency care, among other skills.

The activities are intended for third-year undergraduate students and are essential for their training. These are practices developed in ophthalmoscopy, otoscopy, Foley tube placement, nasogastric or abdominal exploration, among others.

This sample with simulators is very useful for our training. They are very attached to reality, it is as if I had a patient “

Learn from mistake

Diego Saldívar, a seventh semester student, feels a plastic chest, which has a pre-established syndrome, which has to be diagnosed by him in real time.

“From the fifth semester we had not had the opportunity to go to hospitals and put these skills into practice, and this sample with simulators is very useful for our training. They are very attached to reality, it is as if I had a patient. Something that I had always been interested in feeling was someone with ascites, what a rough, fluid-filled abdomen feels like. It has been my favorite part ”, he expressed.

Arelis Muñoz Suárez, also in the seventh semester, places a nasogastric tube on an infant, while commenting that from a very young age she had contact with medicine thanks to the vocation of her mother, who will soon be her colleague and inspiration. “I was very excited to be here, I needed it. He had not been in person at the Faculty for almost a year and a half ”.

Under the appropriate sanitary protocol, the CECAM receives 36 students every hour, which are divided into six rooms, and in each one there is a facilitator, medical intern or instructor, with whom they carry out practices and feedback.

“That is why this center is so important, because when the doctors graduate they will have the lives of the patients in their hands. So they must have the best possible preparation and the way to practice without negatively impacting patient safety is to do it, in the first instance, with a simulator ”, explained Hugo Erick Olvera Cortés, CECAM coordinator.

Of the best

This undergraduate simulation center, Olvera Cortés added, is one of the best in the country, because it has a greater number of simulators, around 400 different ones, both low and very high technology, in addition to the quality of training and evaluation. constant to both students and facilitators.

Gabriela Fernanda González Velis, physician intern and facilitator, said that the reopening is a great step, because Medicine is a career that requires practice and contact with patients. “This hybrid facet, starting with small groups, is very useful. We see it on their faces, it is revealed that it is a pleasure to learn like this, because it is not the same as being in front of a screen. And maybe we are not in a hospital treating patients with Covid, but we are on the other side preparing the next health personnel, training new doctors for new challenges ”.