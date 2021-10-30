Reese Witherspoon makes amends with ex Ryan Phillippe







The ex-couple celebrated the 18th birthday of their son Deacon together …

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon put their differences aside to celebrate their son Deacon’s 18th birthday. The two met the teenager at a family celebration, and the actor made sure to show his Instagram followers this special moment.

Ryan, 47, posted the photos on his social media on Saturday, October 23, saying:

“Happy 18th birthday to our beautiful, intelligent, talented and loving son. You are a true light in this world and everyone who knows you loves you very much. We are lucky to be his parents (…) I love you (I would say we did great, @reesewitherspoon) ”, the actor joked with Reese.

The actress responded affectionately, with a heart emoji, saying, “So proud of our child… I mean, our grown son!” She pointed out.

Reese and Ryan, who starred in the movie “Cruel Intentions” together, were married from 1999 to 2008. In addition to Deacon, the former couple also share a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

The “The Morning Show” actress is also the mother of nine-year-old Tennessee James with her current husband Jim Toth.