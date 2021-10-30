Reese Whitherspoon recovers some of her best costumes for Halloween, which one do you like the most?

Halloween is about to start and numerous celebrities they begin to show what costumes they will wear on this terrifying date. If a few days ago Heidi Klum, the undisputed queen of this celebration, shared what she was going to wear to the feast of the dead, now Reese Witherspoon has taught all her fans the possibilities she has to dress up this year, recycling the suits that he has already worn on other occasions. Banana, with a suit reminiscent of a Canarian banana; of the living dead, using old clothes and simple makeup; of beast, with a hair suit and slippers at home in the shape of claws and another winking to one of the films that launched him to international stardom: de pink bunny with ears, like in A very legal blonde. Thus, the actress prepares for this party and must choose one of them to deliver candy to all those children who come to her house saying “trick or treat.” Which one do you like the most for the interpreter to wear?

Reese, who a few months ago became the richest actress in the world, goes through one of her best personal and work moments. In fact, She is one of the most respected performers in Hollywood. Winner of an Oscar in 2006 for On the tight rope and married to Jim Toth since 2011, Witherspoon no longer just plays, She is also a producer and is behind such acclaimed fictions as the series Big Little Lies or The Morning Show. In the latter, the interpreter from New Orleans gives the reply to Jennifer Aniston, with whom she had not shared the scene since she played the sister of the famous Rachel Green in two episodes of Friends.

In addition, a few weeks ago the actress herself confirmed on her social profiles with a video in the pool in which she was wearing a pink sequined bikini that She will revert to the role that catapulted her to fame. Reese will play Elle Woods again in A very legal blonde 3 And although little is known about the plot of the film, actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling has explained that an important factor for the plot will be the age and experiences that the character has accumulated over the years. “Normally, I think it would not seem really funny to me because the expectations are already set. But since we haven’t seen the character in 18 years, it’s exciting.“, said the interpreter in Deadline.

A few days ago Reese also showed the good relationship she continues to have with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children. Together they celebrated Deacon’s 18th birthday and they both wrote some nice words about their young son’s coming of age. “One day I was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard and the next day, he’s taller than me, he cooks the family steaks on the grill and makes his own music. with his best friends. My heart is full of pride for the young man he is becoming “, the interpreter related in a message.





