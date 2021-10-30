Rayados de Monterrey, the example of how, well invested, money does buy happiness

Photo: Julio César AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images

Who says that money does not buy happiness. If you don’t believe it, ask the Rayados del Monterrey, the new champions of the Concacaf Champions League.

Los Rayados are a club that does not skimp on investing money to obtain results. Whether it’s reinforcements, the best coaches or a new stadium.

Monterrey beat America in the final of the Concacaf Champions League and will play the Club World Cup 2021 -which will be held in 2022-, for the second time in three years and for the fifth time in 10 years.

He was also champion of the Liga MX in the Apertura 2019 and of the Copa MX in the Apertura 2017 and 2019-20.

What is the secret?

The answer is simple: invest in a big way, like no other club in Mexico.

The best DT

Rayados achieved something that seemed impossible: that Javier “Vasco” Aguirre will return to direct in Liga MX.

Aguirre —who coached Mexico in the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002 and South Africa 2010, directed the teams of Egypt and Japan, also went through Spanish and Arab soccer— is the Most experienced Mexican coach today.

No other current coach in Mexico has Aguirre’s resume. And Rayados did not hesitate to open the wallet and bring it back.

Rayados bet, presented him with a winning project and he agreed to return to direct in Liga MX 20 years later.

And in less than a year they won again the most important tournament at the Concacaf club level.

The most valuable template

He is not only the coach. The team has the most valuable squad in Liga MX, according to Transfermarkt, with a value of 88 million dollars.

In the current squad there are figures Rogelio Funes Mori or Vincent Janssen, luxury reinforcements such as the Mexican central Héctor Moreno -who is the head of the Mexico National Team- or consolidated figures such as Carlos Rodríguez, César Montes and Jesús Gallardo.

Just in the last five years have hired 23 reinforcements with a value close to 100 million dollars, according to Transfermarkt.

New stadium

For decades, Monterrey played at the Estadio Tecnológico, but in this century, it became obsolete for the demands of modern soccer.

The royal club invested 200 million dollars in the construction of its new house, the BBVA Stadium and inaugurated it in 2015.

Today it is the most valuable stadium in Mexican soccer, and the second newest one -behind the Kraken Stadium, which opened in 2020-, with a capacity for 51 thousand people, 106 thousand square meters of construction, self-sustaining and with advanced technology.

And almost full …

Investing in a new stadium paid off.

In the two tournaments prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Monterrey was the club with the best and the second best attendance in Mexican soccer.

According to official data, in the Clausura 2019 it had an average of 42,505 people per game (83% of the property’s capacity) and in the Apertura 2019 it had 37,247 people per game (72.9% of the property’s capacity).

Second most valuable team

Investing in players and infrastructure has given him sports and financial results.

According to Forbes, Rayados are the second most valuable team in Liga MX in 2020 with an estimated value of 311 million dollars.

The royal club is only below the Chivas – one of the two largest teams in Mexico – which is worth just half a million dollars more, according to Forbes.

If the trend continues, Rayados will be the most valuable team for years to come.

Where does the money come from?

Monterrey is supported by FEMSA, a Mexican multinational that participates in chain stores, gas sales and soft drink bottling, mainly of the Coca-Cola brand.

FEMSA is the fifth most important company in Mexico, according to the Expansión magazine ranking, and surpasses the companies that own the 17 remaining clubs in Liga MX.

For years Rayados was a team from the middle down in Liga MX, even with financial problems, but the arrival of FEMSA in 2006 took them to another financial level.

No time to loosen

Monterrey has little time to celebrate its title at Concacaf. The competition is fierce. The Grita México A21 tournament is in the final stretch, and the Rayados are looking for the championship.

The Tigres, who are their great rival in Mexico, were the team of the past decade in Mexican soccer and they want to stop them from growing.

Monterrey is bound to win. And they have the money to keep smiling.

