Rafael Márquez revealed how Pep Guardiola “marginalized” him from the culé box

The former FC Barcelona player, Rafael Marquez He revealed how he left the culé box, detailing how Pep Guardiola told him that his confidence was in other elements, and that if he wanted to let the club do it.

“I was injured in a Champions League semi-final against Chelsea in 2009, the year the Sextete was won. I was a starter, but when I returned from the injury, Pep stopped taking me into account, he took me to the games and I sent to the rostrum, “quoted Márquez.

“That began to despair because my winning mentality of always playing and succeeding did not allow me to know myself on the bench or in the stands. At the time I spoke with Guardiola and he told me that he trusted others, that if I wanted to go, I left, I had the right doors open and I left, “he completed.

The Kaiser referred to the recent crisis in Barcelona, ​​specifically regarding the departure of Lionel Messi, and in this regard commented that no one is above the club.

“Things as they were all surprised us, but if Laporta is right about something, it is that nobody is above the club. Yes, Messi has given a lot to Barcelona and Barça also to Leo, we all wanted to see him finish his career there but it was not possible, now it is to turn to the page “, sentenced.

