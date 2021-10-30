Rafa Márquez confesses how Guardiola ran him from Barcelona

The history of Rafa Márquez in European football is epic. The Mexican defender conquered everything with Barcelona for seven years, to become one of the greatest soccer legends in our country.

As if that were not enough, he was part of the squad that got the sextete, the maximum he achieved for a team worldwide. From that moment everything fell apart for the former national team, because I no longer entered into Pep Guardiola’s plans, who had a year on the Culé bench.

“I was no longer making plans, Pep told me to leave”: Rafa Márquez

“I was injured in the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea in 2009, the year the sextete was won. I was a starter, but when I return from the injury, Pep stops taking me into account, He would take me to the games, but he would send me to the stands”, Márquez recalled, in the Spanish program El Chiringuito.

“That started to make me desperate, my mentality was always to play and succeed, I didn’t want to be on the bench or in the stands. When The time came I spoke with Pep and he told me that he trusted others, that if I wanted to leave, I would leave, that I had the doors open, and I left, “he added.

With Barcelona, ​​Rafa Márquez won four La Liga titles, a King’s Cup, two Spanish Super Cups, two Champions League, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.

In 2010 he arrived in MLS for the New York Red Bulls, and later returned to Mexican soccer to get the two-time championship with the León in 2013 and 2014; to return to the team that saw him born, the Atlas, and recite there with all his loves. A history of Mexican soccer.