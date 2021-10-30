Querétaro vs Santos LIVE

Querétaro and Santos They will open the day on Saturday when they measure themselves at the Corregidora Stadium, a duel on date 16 of the Grita México BBVA AP21 Tournament that promises emotions. Follow the coverage LIVE here.

What time do Querétaro play against Santos?

The meeting between Queretanos and Laguneros will begin at the 17:00 hrs. Central Mexico time.



It is about a duel that you have had important chapters along the history. One of them was experienced in the previous tournament when they were in the reclassification phase. At that time, those of the Shire were vastly superior and defeated the Gallos 5-0.

These teams also saw each other in the Final of the Clausura 2015 Tournament, the one in which those then led by the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha dominated their rival at home and took a 5-0 lead in the first leg, but when everything seemed over for the Queretanos, a team that had the Brazilian star Ronaldinho among its ranks , brought out their pride and surprised the Laguneros on the return leg, although they could only score three of the five goals they needed. That way, Santos ended up taking the Olympic lap.

Currently with two games to play in the regular season of Liga BBVA MX, the two teams are fighting to get into the play-offs. At this time, the Santos is located in place 12, the last one that grants a ticket to this phase with 17 points and one game less than the rest, while the Uruguayan Leonardo Ramos’s pupils are located in the penultimate position of the table with 15 units.

In this way, the meeting they will hold this Saturday, October 30, will be of vital importance for both of them. Here it could be defined if they can dream of advancing to the next round or start thinking about the next tournament.