Pumas exchanges the ball for the ovoid and lives with the American football team

During training this Friday, Pumas changed discipline and practiced different exercises, prior to the duel against Pachuca

The footballers of Pumas lived with the UNAM football team during the last training session prior to his confrontation with Pachuca, on Day 16 of Apertura 2021

Through his official Twitter account, the National Autonomous University of Mexico shared an image of the players of both squads enjoying fun moments before those led by Andrés Lillini dispute the key duel against Pachuca.

In their social networks, Pumas published videos of players from both teams changing discipline highlighting Alfredo Talavera, the club’s goalkeeper, trying to score a field goal and Julio González Vela trying his luck catching the ball.

Pumas is in fourteenth place in the General Table with 17 points but a win against Pachuca together with a combination of results could put them in the playoff zone.