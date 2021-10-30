Prolonged use of electronic devices is a risk factor in the diagnosis of Osteoarthritis

Constant movements with impacts on the joints generate secondary osteoarthritis.

Doctor Gustavo Nasswetter, director of the career of specialists in Rheumatology, of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Spend a lot time using electronic devices such as cell phones and computers is one of the risk factors found in the research carried out by Dr. Gustavo Nasswetter, director of the career of medical specialists in Rheumatology, of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“The repetitive joint impacts and constants are those that generate osteoarthritis secondary, even in young people. Regarding the diagnosis, patients should know that radiography is the one used for more advanced stages, but for those younger, magnetic resonance imaging should be performed to check if they have the condition, “he explained.

Nasswetter revealed to Medicine and Public Health that the White Paper on osteoarthritis in Latin America, from which preliminary results were obtained, it seeks to be a guide for physicians in Latin America, especially when it comes to specifying the diagnosis.

He added that current knowledge of the disease has made it possible to identify that disability can appear very early (40 years) and the orientation of its study by phenotypes has allowed the initiation of a reclassification with early identification of risks, in order to consider treatments for each clinical situation.

The expert added that other associated factors and with a higher prevalence is that this condition occurs mostly in women and patients (men or women) with obesity.

“This disease tends to go unnoticed despite the fact that it affects the quality of life and functionality of patients, about 60% of patients who come to the office suffer from this disease,” said the doctor.

The specialist reaffirmed that this degenerative disease worsens over time and produces disabling chronic pain, so these discomforts would be intense enough to make daily tasks difficult. This results in patients having sleep disorders and depression.

“Yes OK osteoarthritis Primary occupies about 90 percent of cases, that is, it is not related to a pre-existing disease of the joint that begins between the ages of 45 and 50 years. The truth is that between 65 and 75 all in certain 50 percent of patients have osteoarthritis. If there is inheritance with more reason, the woman must be attentive at an early age “, I explain.

Regarding treatments, for Dr. Nasswetter there is still much to optimize in the aspects of patient care, since an appropriate treatment must be indicated according to the time of the disease, severity and minimally invasive therapeutic modalities, in order to improve the prognosis of the patient and not just wait to minimize pain and function.

Post-pandemic care

Regarding prevention and essential care, Dr. Nasswetter was emphatic in ensuring that at least every two hours a person should perform exercises and relaxation movements for each area of ​​the body.

In fact, according to the study carried out by the doctor together with his colleagues in Latin America, he found that one of the most used non-pharmacological treatments is physiotherapy, “all that is exercise therapy helps to maintain the muscles, so the patient must lower weight and take care of your diet to mitigate the impact of pain. ”

The White Paper of osteoarthritis

Regarding this document based on research that lasted 4 years, Dr. Nasswetter, specified that this is a manual is an important guide for doctors from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador , Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

In total, there were 721 professionals with whom it was possible to obtain a greater clinical knowledge of each of these risk factors and the optimization of their approach, as well as the rationalization of the use of markers that allow identifying the early installation of osteoarthritis, and how they can positively affect the quality of life of patients and their families, as well as macroeconomic and public health indicators.

