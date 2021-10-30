PrimeroConElNalgo: How eh? Does Mommy Sonya Cortés open an Onlyfans? I you, I stop doing what I’m doing and I read this column

Withdraw Noelia, Indy Flow and even Yiny León. I thought that Margarita Bernardo’s “OnlyFans” was enough to go to confess my sins and move to Tangamandapio (yes, the land of Jaimito the postman). Ladies and gentlemen, the end of time is near. They are asking another of our illustrious and colorful characters to open an OnlyFans. It is nothing more and nothing less than the “killer of bachata”, the mother Sonya Cortés. As you read it, at 59 years old, with his new teeth that do not fall out and with his 3rd dose of the vaccine. Pa that you pull up and activate your testo. I had to ask him about this outrage and I didn’t have to give him much rope to let his feelings fall. “My fans are asking me to open one. I ask them if they don’t realize that I am a walking OnlyFans. Before Onlyfans existed, this lady already drank coffee in panties, I caught the sun in gistro, I do my “live” at home with my transparent little robe. I am not dismissing it or taking it into consideration. I am watching it from afar. What can happen? Well, I don’t even know but I think I’m old for OnlyFans. Hey, the fans demand you. They tell me: give him mommy, you can still do it, you’re good, there’s still broth, you have juice left ”. I confess that I made a mental movie for myself.

Obviously, I asked her if she had a boyfriend and she threw off the cliché that she is in love with herself and it made me dizzy with all that talk that many repeat. She says she’s alone and happy like this, for now. “When someone arrives, let them arrive and if I am ready, I open my arms and other parts of my body as well. I also have a drawer at home full of “toys.” So she told me, we all know her by now.

Mommy Sonya, since we stopped watching her on television, has been super active on the networks and it seems that she is doing very well. We know that she goes “to all” and sells whatever, even the petticoats, if they let her. That is why it is the best. I saw her selling Monat in the middle of a pandemic and her own perfumes. She’s getting a taste of being her own boss. And he is getting tough with the “network marketing” with the company “Vida Divina”, health and wellness. From time to time she “bites” on the radio when she is invited but now she is doing totally different things from the media. Of course, the “stories” on Instagram cannot fail showing the record “a to jendel” on the beach and enjoying his beloved “mother”, whom he cares for with his sister. Sonya tells me that she is satisfied and pleased with her career and says that she gave a lot to the media, who gave a lot to her as well. Do not rule out doing a theater show or a “stand up”. It has simply been updated, reinvented. And it goes without saying that she is still an independent woman and fajona.

I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences on the death of his titi Luz, last Sunday in Patillas, at 96 years of age. Sonya is well affected by this and her entire family. She did things with her on her networks, interviewed her, wavered with her, played dominoes. He hit it off with her, she was flirtatious like her. “We are broken, there is pain, suffering. He has left me a great legacy. It still hurts in the soul and in the heart ”. Rest in peace.

Another new couple is escocota in the # EscondeteDelNalgoChallenge

I admit it, I’m outlining it with the # EscondeteDelNalgoChallenge, but I can’t help it. I discovered yet another couple. Well actually it’s like I’ve always said, they themselves are the ones who want it to be known by posting it on social media. Many of them love the pattern, and I indulge them, as long as I’m the first to say it. They tried to hide but nothing escapes me. Here I go. Since the troubadour Julio César Sanabria broke up with his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Ann Larette (Miss Lares Petite 2013) and whom he had engaged to marry, neither of them has been seen publicly with a new partner.

Julio, apart from going every four days to wax his body at the spa, has continued to create and bring good music to the world, very happy with his square smile and tightening his muscles in every photo he takes. Either he is more sunny ‘than Ricky Rosselló protesting in the White House or he has concealed’ well if he has had a new love.

However, Stephanie, of whom I have my doubts if I can recognize her when I see her in person through the filters she uses on Instagram, discovered love again. Rodrigo Ignaxio’s mother, also the fruit of the relationship with Julio César, and who likes her little touches, has been seen by my present eyes mondá of laughter with her dogs … I mean, with her “smile design” on the side of what his new love is. As you can see in these photos (posted by the aforementioned gallant on their networks). This is Eduardo De La Cruz, a young Veterinary student and bodybuilding athlete (he doesn’t need to tighten his muscles like Julio).

Love came in through the “dumbells.” My bad tongues tell me that they met training together at the “Elev8” gym in Cataño. They have been in a relationship for 4 months, they are still getting to know each other, although they tell me that they have seen them, that they have seen them, that they get along super well and that Eduardo gets along wonderfully with the baby Rodrigo and the baby with him. Eduardo has no children and has never been married. As you can see, they are still shy in the photos that are taken, there is no grajeo yet. They seem like friends but they are more than that. See how Stephanie (fanylarette on Instagram) “reposted” a video where her brand new boyfriend records her leaving a pharmacy while she gets in the car and plays “So Hot” down. The plug is obvious. She erased his name above but, Steph, you don’t fool me Lol. Congratulations to both of you. Long live love Love is strange and out of control. I would like to scream from the highest mountain.