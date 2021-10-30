Price of the dollar today, October 30, as well as the exchange rate

Today Saturday October 30, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.5530 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest Banxico report on Friday, the peso has an exchange rate of 20.6090 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6090 – Sale: $ 20.6090

HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Banamex : Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 21.10

Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.96- Sale: $ 20.86

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30

IXE: Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Monex: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.18

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.58

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Santander: Buy: $ 19.66 – Sale: $ 21.19

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.06

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 61,796.5 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.77 pesos, for $ 28.13 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

