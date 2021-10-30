Price of the dollar today, October 29, peso starts to decline

Today Friday, October 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,4373 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest Banxico report on Thursday, the peso has an exchange rate of 20,4040 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

The data of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico were published and reflect a contraction of 0.23% quarterly and at an annualized quarterly rate of -0.92%, but at an annual rate it increased by 4.83%. The decline in this quarter corresponds to a slowdown in the economic recovery.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, primary activities rose 0.71% in the quarter, as did secondary ones, but in the case of tertiary activities they registered a 0.61% decrease.

The explanation for this reduction it offers is found in the complications in the control of the pandemic due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the labor reform in terms of outsourcing.

The economic figures in Mexico They led the peso to depreciate at the beginning of the day, when since the day before it showed that trend due to market forecasts.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4040- Sale: $ 20.4040

: Buy $ 20.4040- Sale: $ 20.4040 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 20.64

: Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 20.64 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.74- Sale: $ 20.64

Buy: $ 19.74- Sale: $ 20.64 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.20- Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20- Sale: $ 20.60 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30 IXE: Buy: $ 19.20- Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20- Sale: $ 20.60 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.07

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.07 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97

Buy: $ 19.44 – Sale: $ 20.97 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.94

Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.94 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 60,964.2 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.77 pesos, for $ 28.22 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.