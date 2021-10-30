Posthumous success for two medicine titans

At many graduation ceremonies, when new classes of new doctors are to take the Hippocratic Oath, new doctors are reminded that their work will never end. That the training is continuous and the challenges endless. But the satisfactions will also be enormous. Two legends of Catalan medicine, Doctors Rodés and Baselga, knew a lot about this in life.

Both have scored a new posthumous success. Joan Rodés (1938-2017) and Joan Baselga (1959-2021) will name an ambitious scholarship program for oncology and neurodegenerative diseases projects, which were created thanks to the joint support of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and the BBVA Foundation. There will be a total of six contracts of three years duration each.

Joan Rodés (1938-2017)

A world reference

The hepatologist Joan Rodés, professor of Medicine at the University of Barcelona, ​​created in 1968 the hepatology unit of the Clinic, which he turned into a service of international prestige. Dr. Rodés promoted the so-called Clinic model, which incorporated clinical research into a large healthcare center. His shadow and that of other great colleagues is also seen in the successes in organ transplantation. Although he did not like awards or tinsel, he was awarded many times for his work and research.





The grants will allow researchers from the two aforementioned fields to develop research projects at the Clinic and at a foreign reference center. Each of the contracts will have an annual endowment of 100,000 euros, between salary and expenses associated with the investigation. In addition to advancing research, they are intended to pay tribute to two titans of health and biomedicine.

It is not by chance that the name of the scholarships is Rodés and Baselga. It is a further recognition of two leading figures in medicine, who have left an immense “legacy of innovation and transforming capacity. The scholarships are addressed to Spanish specialists residing anywhere in the world or to foreigners with stable residence in Spain, in possession of a doctorate and less than 40 years of age.

Josep Baselga (1959-2021)

From Barcelona to the world

Dr. Baselga was also a product of public education. He studied at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​although he completed his training in New York. He created a pioneering multidisciplinary oncology department at the Vall d’Hebron hospital. This project was key to the creation of the Institute of Oncology, known by the anagram VHIO. His prestige is reflected in the fact that he was called upon to direct the oncology division of the Massachusetts Hospital-Harvard Medical School, with 100 researchers under his charge.





The two contracts (one per area: oncology and neurodegenerative diseases) will be awarded to research projects in biomedicine. Both Dr. Rodés and his colleague Dr. Baselga, say the promoters of the aid, made “sustained support for advanced training” one of the axes of their lives. The other was, needless to say, the patients. To them, to the improvement of their lives, they dedicated their entire existence.





