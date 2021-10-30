Pokimane creates his own company that seeks to “fix the gaming industry”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Imane Anys, better known on social media as Pokimane, is one of the most popular streamers in the world. He recently began to hint at the launch of a very important project and, after days of theories and speculation, he finally revealed RTS, a company that seeks to “fix the gaming and esports industry.”

The content creator is a co-founder of the company and currently serves as creative director. The sights of this project are extremely ambitious, something that is reflected in the personalities of the industry who are involved and will fulfill multiple tasks.

Through a press release, it was confirmed that Stuart Saw, a former Twitch and Endeavor employee, is the CEO of RTS; Kim Phan, a former member of Blizzard and Endeavor, is the chief operating officer; Sue Lee, who worked at Twitch, will serve as the talent manager; and Jason Scorrano, a former member of PAX and Turner Sports, will serve as vice president of sales and partnerships.

Meanwhile, the advisory board will feature high-profile personalities such as Kevin Lin (co-founder and former chief operating officer of Twitch), Brian Corrigan (head of America at PUBG Corporation) and Karen Brodkin (executive vice president of content strategy and partnerships at Endeavor).

What does Pokimane’s company do?

According to the official statement, RTS is a brand consulting and talent management company that seeks to fix “what is not working” in the video game and esports industry. One of its main roles will be to help emerging content creators grow, as well as industry brands to secure sponsorships and avoid bad contracts to establish themselves.

“I see amazing creators doing wonders with their content and broadcasts, but they don’t have the support to grow their brand and business operations (…) We built RTS to be able to provide support, ease the workload and solve this for creators, developers and brands Pokimane said.

i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄 our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮 check it out @ https://t.co/LXPa1IpPYxhttps://t.co/gBcngaQNdJ – pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 27, 2021

Despite the fact that its managers officially launched the company on October 27, it seems that it already has agreements with large entities in the industry. Among its clients is the Fortnite World Cup by Facebok and Epic Games, as well as Pokimane itself. More importantly, RTS will work closely with Sony to manage EVO, the popular international event specializing in fighting games.

But tell us, what do you think of this ambitious project? Do you think it will have an effect on the North American gaming industry? Let us read you in the comments.

