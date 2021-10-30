Pluto TV adds 13 new channels

MADRID, 29 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

Pluto TV will incorporate in November 13 new channels, the largest channel premiere in the same month since the launch of the platform in Spain, thus reaching 95 totally free thematic channels.

Pluto TV expands its musical offer with the new channel Qwest TV Jazz & Beyond, where legendary producer Quincy Jones invites fans of jazz, soul, funk and groove to explore these styles with a curated selection of the best live performances and legendary archive pieces from iconic artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin or Jorja Smith.

Qello Concerts it emits concerts of the artists that are part of the history of music like Elton John, The Police or Metallica, as well as of the artists of the moment like Rihanna, Beyoncé or Maroon 5; in addition to broadcasting musical documentaries.

On MTV Live viewers will enjoy acclaimed international events such as the MTV World Stage in Indonesia or Bilbao; or iconic shows like VH1 Storytellers or MTV Unplugged by Alicia Keys or Paul McCartney, among many others.

The platform selects the most shameless reality shows on MTV for its new channel MTV Realities, with some of the reality shows of the Shore franchise such as Geordie Shore, Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore; as well as his spin-offs with Snooki & Jwoww and his apparently more mature life, or The Charlotte Show and the day-to-day life of Charlotte Crosbie, among others.

Pluto TV Classic Cinema It is made up of a careful selection of the dramas, comedies and thrillers of the golden age of Hollywood such as New Moon (Howard Hawks), Night of the Living Dead (George A. Romero) and The Outlaw (Howard Hughes), among other classics of American cinema.

Pluto TV premieres Pluto TV Fitness, the channel to get in shape without leaving home and without schedules, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Directed by certified professionals, it has more than 100 videos and 20 disciplines so that anyone, whether they are a beginner or an advanced level, can exercise at home.

The new channel Murderer Hunter Follow the dark and intriguing career of Lieutenant Joe Kenda and his team of homicide investigators from the Colorado Springs Police Department, which has one of the highest case closure rates, for 7 seasons as they solve the most difficult murders in the country .

My strange obsession compiles the programs My strange addiction and My strange obsession, starring people with strange habits such as sleeping with a hair dryer on, eating cleaning products or marrying their car.

The platform launches the channel Pluto TV Christmas with a selection of Christmas films of all genres and for all audiences such as Surviving Christmas with Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate and James Gandolfini, Merry Christmas with Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham or A Golden Christmas, among many others.

Viewers of Pluto TV will be able to save on buying lights for the Christmas decorations, since the new channel Christmas lights It will make your houses and parties shine with a show of light and unique color accompanied, in addition, by a careful selection of music.

There is nothing better than meeting in the living room around a warm fireplace and, therefore, Pluto TV makes this experience available to everyone thanks to the channel Pluto TV Fireplace, with which to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in any home during the Christmas holidays.

At Christmas, the little ones are the real stars and, therefore, Pluto TV launches a channel with the Christmas episodes of their favorite animated and live-action series such as SpongeBob, the Rugrats or Big Time Rush, as well as their films Christmas favorites like Little Christmas or Ambush Santa Claus.

The new channel MTV Hits Christmas brings the best Christmas hits ever like “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, “Last Christmas” by Wham !, “Christmas Lights” by Coldplay and, how could it be otherwise, “All I want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey, among many others.