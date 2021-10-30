Petrer’s Lawless City, in the crosshairs of major film production companies

Petrer and his Lawless City demonstrated yesterday to have great potential as stage for film or series recording, during the visit of six prestigious film locators, some of them have been in charge of blockbusters such as Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible, Joker or Captain Marvel. This visit was made possible by “Fam trip Locations Managers ” organized by the Costa Blanca Tourist Board.

This working visit is organized by the Film Commission Costa Blanca entity thanks to the festival Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci) and of the First Locator Fair within it. For six days these professionals have visited some towns in the provinces of Valencia and Alicante, including Petrer, “because it is a susceptible and attractive point so that it can host an overproduction ”, Indian Victor Mirete of the Tourist Board.

Among the visitors from England and the United States was the head of world locations for Game of Thrones, the localizer who has worked with Tom Cruise on the last three films of Mission Impossible but also in the Joker and Captain Marvel or another professional who worked with Quentin Tarantino on Unchained.

The Kaskaruja collective offered gachamigas to the visitors | JC

According to Mirete, these professionals were “delighted and surprised with the corners of the province and its possibilities, hopefully we can count on some superproduction in the future ”.

The Mayor of Petrer, Irene Navarro, claimed to feel “excited to see the expectation that has been created before this work visit. Petrer has enormous potential, we were not aware of to what extent. Talking about blockbusters gives vertigo, you can’t believe it but this type of scenario is sought for recordings and puts Petrer in value. I am hopeful because they convey that they are liking what they have seen. Who knows if Petrer will be the scene of an important movie in the future ”.

From the Department of Tourism, in the hands of the City without Law Association, it was set how this historical space was to show the potential to the locators. The Elda, Kaskaruja and Idejazz Association of old motorcycles and cars were included.

The area was set in order to show the opportunities that the place offers | JC